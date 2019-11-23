OFFERS
Martin leads Arizona State past St. John’s in HOF Tip-Off
College Men's Basketball

Arizona State’s Jaelen House goes up for a basket as St. John’s Rasheem Dunn, right, defends during the first half of a game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (Jessica Hill/AP)

Arizona State’s Jaelen House goes up for a basket as St. John’s Rasheem Dunn, right, defends during the first half of a game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Uncasville, Conn. (Jessica Hill/AP)

WILLIAM S. PAXTON, Associated Press
Originally Published: November 23, 2019 11:43 p.m.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Remy Martin scored 19 points to lead Arizona State in a second-half comeback to beat St. John’s 80-67 Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

The Sun Devils (3-1), who trailed 40-31 at the half, stormed back with a 20-6 run early in the second, with Martin scoring 13 straight points to ignite it.

Romello White added 15 points, while Rob Edwards had 13 and Jaelen House 11. The Sun Devils shot 60 percent (18-for-30) in the second half and 28-for-61 for the game.

LJ Figueroa led the Red Storm (4-2) with 17 points and Julian Champagnie added 15. St. John’s shot just 31 percent (9-for-29) in the second half and committed 12 of 16 turnovers after halftime.

Trailing 42-33 with 16:18 to play, Martin scored 13 straight points to fuel the Sun Devils’ 20-6 run in just under four minutes that resulted in a 53-48 lead.

A first half of extreme runs ended with St. John’s leading 40-31. Figueroa led with 13 points for the Red Storm, which opened the game with a 15-2 run in just over five minutes.

Arizona recovered from a 0-for-6 start from the field by making 6 of 8, tying it, 16-16, on House’s 3-pointer at 10:22.

However, the Sun Devils shot just 32.1 percent in the first half, making 4 of 17 in the final 10 minutes. Romello White had a team-high eight points at the break.

St. John’s was 15 of 36 on field goals and finished the half on a 13-4 run.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s: The Connecticut trip are the Red Storm’s only road games until late December as they open the season with 10 of 12 at home.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils have just started a four-game road trip, with t stops at Princeton and South Florida after the tournament.

UP NEXT

St. John’s: Wraps up the tournament with UMass in the consolation game on Sunday.

Arizona State: Advances to play No. 7 Virginia in the championship game on Sunday.

