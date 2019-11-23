OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 23
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott residents take part in jet refueling flight

ESGR group with flight personnel. (Courtesy)

ESGR group with flight personnel. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 23, 2019 7:47 p.m.

Several Prescott residents were invited to a once-in-a-lifetime experience, taking part in a fighter jet refueling flight, Thursday, Nov. 21, according to a news release from Prescott Fire Department Paramedic Engineer Conrad Jackson.

The flight on a KC-135 Stratotanker out of the Goldwater Air National Guard Base was sponsored by the Arizona Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and included Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Chancellor Dr. Anette Karlsson, Yavapai College’s Program Specialist for Economic Development Katherine Anderson, businessman and Realtor Chris Kuknyo and Jackson.

“Twice a year, the (group) invites individuals to partake in a refueling flight,” the release states. “Some 25 participants attended an orientation briefing conducted by the commander of the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Colonel Patrick Donaldson and safety briefing conducted by Boom Operator Trenton Stokes prior to boarding the KC-135.”

The two-hour flight provided the opportunity to refuel eight F-35 Lightning II fighter jets that were drilling in southern Arizona and were being supported by the 161st Air Refueling Wing and guests had the opportunity to interview the two National Guard Pilots and lay next to the Phoenix Air Guard Boom Operators as they refueled the jets. All of the air crew members were Traditional Guardsmen who have civilian jobs in the local community.

A Department of Defense office operated by 63 volunteers and two-full time staff, the Arizona Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve works and maintains employer support for the National Guard and Reserve by recognizing outstanding support, increasing awareness of the Uniformed Services Employment Reemployment Rights Act and connects military service members with employment resources. Prescott residents and local members of the Arizona Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Patrick Kuykendall and Larry Jacobs facilitated the event.

“The goal of providing the flights is an effort to educate attendees on the professionalism, skill and selfless service inherent among the airmen,” the release states. “The hope is that the exposure will promote a culture in which all American employers will support and value the military service of their employees who also serve in the National Guard and Reserve. The City of Prescott currently has two employees deployed with the Guard.”

For more information about the Arizona Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, visit www.esgr.mil or contact Valerie Speltz at 602-629-4031 or Scott Essex at 602-267-2404.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

US military identifies 5 dead in warplanes crash off Japan
2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 2 found, 5 missing
F-16 fighter crashes into California warehouse, pilot ejects
16 die in deadliest Marine crash since 2005
Wedding: Robbie Nitzberg and Brian Dunn

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries