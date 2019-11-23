Prescott residents take part in jet refueling flight

Several Prescott residents were invited to a once-in-a-lifetime experience, taking part in a fighter jet refueling flight, Thursday, Nov. 21, according to a news release from Prescott Fire Department Paramedic Engineer Conrad Jackson.

The flight on a KC-135 Stratotanker out of the Goldwater Air National Guard Base was sponsored by the Arizona Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and included Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Chancellor Dr. Anette Karlsson, Yavapai College’s Program Specialist for Economic Development Katherine Anderson, businessman and Realtor Chris Kuknyo and Jackson.

“Twice a year, the (group) invites individuals to partake in a refueling flight,” the release states. “Some 25 participants attended an orientation briefing conducted by the commander of the 161st Air Refueling Wing, Colonel Patrick Donaldson and safety briefing conducted by Boom Operator Trenton Stokes prior to boarding the KC-135.”

The two-hour flight provided the opportunity to refuel eight F-35 Lightning II fighter jets that were drilling in southern Arizona and were being supported by the 161st Air Refueling Wing and guests had the opportunity to interview the two National Guard Pilots and lay next to the Phoenix Air Guard Boom Operators as they refueled the jets. All of the air crew members were Traditional Guardsmen who have civilian jobs in the local community.

A Department of Defense office operated by 63 volunteers and two-full time staff, the Arizona Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve works and maintains employer support for the National Guard and Reserve by recognizing outstanding support, increasing awareness of the Uniformed Services Employment Reemployment Rights Act and connects military service members with employment resources. Prescott residents and local members of the Arizona Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Patrick Kuykendall and Larry Jacobs facilitated the event.

“The goal of providing the flights is an effort to educate attendees on the professionalism, skill and selfless service inherent among the airmen,” the release states. “The hope is that the exposure will promote a culture in which all American employers will support and value the military service of their employees who also serve in the National Guard and Reserve. The City of Prescott currently has two employees deployed with the Guard.”

For more information about the Arizona Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, visit www.esgr.mil or contact Valerie Speltz at 602-629-4031 or Scott Essex at 602-267-2404.