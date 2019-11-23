Iowa, here they come! Eagles vanquish Menlo in NAIA opening round

PRESCOTT — The road to Iowa has finally reached its climax as Embry-Riddle volleyball grinded its way to a sweep of Menlo in the NAIA National Tournament opening round on Saturday.

Embry-Riddle was coming off another excellent regular season, going 28-5 overall and extending their unbeaten streak in Cal Pac Conference action to 51 games. One more test remained as the Eagles needed to defeat Menlo in an essential play-in match before packing their bags for Sioux, Iowa.

And while the Eagles did manage to get the clean sweep in the end, it definitely wasn’t easy by any stretch of the imagination.

“We’ve been watching film on Menlo. They’re such a great defensive team. We haven’t seen a team like that since we played Antelope Valley,” said ERAU OH Erin Clark, who was recently named Cal Pac Player of the Year. “They really challenged us with new hitters, new diggers, new servers and they just made us a better team.”

It was evident from the start that Menlo wasn’t going to allow any easy wins for ERAU as the Oaks held an early lead for the first half of the opening set. The Eagles committed some miscues on defense but they never allowed the game to get out of hand.

Eventually, the Eagles hit their stride and took a 17-15 lead. Once they gained the lead, the Eagles held strong and wound up taking the set 25-21 thanks to some valuable leadership by senior setter Audrey Baldwin.

“When we noticed we were down, honestly, Audrey Baldwin did such a good job of making us come together and she told us what was wrong,” Clark said. “In the first set, our connections really weren’t there and she told us about it. And then we realized it, we fixed it and we came back.”

The second set played out similarly to the first except with Embry-Riddle leading early on. However, the Oaks just kept making life difficult and took a 12-10 lead midway through.

Menlo maintained its lead until the score reached the 22-20 mark. And in the blink of eye, the Eagles rattled off for five straight points, which was capped off by a set-winning kill by Sharik Joseph that deflected off a Menlo player high out of bounds.

The late comeback shifted the momentum heavily in the Eagles’ favor. In the third set, they quickly snatched the lead and never looked back as Baldwin made a diving dig to keep a rally alive, which led to a point for the ERAU.

This play by Baldwin cemented the Eagles’ control of the match and despite some slight resistance from Menlo, they closed out the set 25-19. ERAU head coach Jill Blasczyk admitted that even though it was a bit uncomfortable to watch her team play from behind, she’s content with how resilient the Eagles have proven to be.

“Not that I like to play from behind but when we push and we really put pressure on them by being aggressive, then that’s when we’re able to finish the set,” Blasczyk said. “So I don’t love that we waited until the end of the sets. From my seat, that’s pretty nerve-racking but I’m glad that we have that maturity and we have that experience that we can finish the set and it showed tonight.”

Clark (14 kills, 11 digs) and Caylee Robalin (10 kills, 11 digs) led the Eagles with a double-double each while Baldwin registered another big night with 43 assists. OPP Elisa Pauzer also contributed with 15 kills.

UP NEXT

The Eagles, along with the other 11 opening-round winners, will join the top 19 seeds, plus host Morningside, in Sioux City, Iowa for the NAIA tournament’s final site.

Action in Sioux City starts with three days of pool play from Dec. 3-5. The top two teams in each pool will advance to the elimination bracket on Dec. 6, and the national champion will be crowned Dec. 7 with first serve set for 7 p.m. CST on ESPN3.

The seeding for the pools has yet to be determined.

Last season, ERAU didn’t fare too well in pool play as the team lost all three of its matches, eliminating them from the tournament.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.