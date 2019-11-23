Illinois officer fined $350 for illegally parking patrol car
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A northern Illinois police officer has been ticketed for parking his patrol car in a handicapped-accessible parking space.
Lakemoor Police Chief David Godlewski said Tuesday that the officer was issued a $350 fine Sunday for parking illegally at the Lakemoor Crossings Shopping Center.
The Northwest Herald reports that a resident texted the chief about the parking infraction on Sunday. The department also received calls, and one resident posted a photo of the Lakemoor Police SUV on Facebook.
The police chief says the officer is being disciplined and declined to release his name.
Godlewski notes that the officer is apologetic and remorseful, and that he has taken full responsibility for his actions.
In October, a McHenry County Sheriff’s officer also was issued a citation for parking in a handicapped-accessible parking space.
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- New Prescott Valley apartment complex matches doggie’s DNA to its excrement; violators see $200 fine
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Embry-Riddle student identifies cybersecurity concerns at hotel business centers
- Fugitive captured in Camp Verde
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: