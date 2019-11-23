Flying High Turkey Drive, Nov. 25

Yavapai County Food Bank will be hosting it's annual Flying High Turkey Drive at Fry’s Food and Drug, 3198 Willow Creek Road in Prescott from 12 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.

Prescott Area Young Professionals will be collecting turkeys and other donations.

Click here to sign up for a 2 hour shift and help make a difference for local families.

