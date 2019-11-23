Daxter Miles Jr.’s career night spoiled by Magic; NAZ Suns fall 121-102

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Daxter Miles Jr. didn’t miss much tonight, but unfortunately for the Northern Arizona Suns, the rest of the team had a cold day from the field.

The NAZ Suns (2-3) fell to the Lakeland Magic (5-2) at home on their fourth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night 121-102 at the Findlay Toyota Center on Saturday.

Miles finished with a career-high 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including 8-of-14 from downtown, to go with four steals, three rebounds and two assists. He surpassed his previous career-high of 23 points scored at Austin on Dec 6, 2018. He fell one three-pointer shy of tying the team record, and he tied his career high in steals as well (Feb. 12, 2019, vs. Rio Grande Valley).

The Suns started cold, shooting 10-of-26 (.385) from the field in the first quarter, but found themselves ahead after the opening frame for the fourth time in five games, this time 29-26. Not much changed in the second quarter except the score, with Lakeland taking the frame 29-20 as they entered the locker room up 55-49.

The third quarter was knotted at 30 as the Suns roared back from 17 points down with four minutes left in the frame with a 16-5 run. The Suns trailed by four points with less than 10 minutes remaining, before the Magic closed the game 31-16.

The Magic made 46 of 87 (.529) from the field, while the best shooting team in the NBA G League in the Suns finished 35 of 88 (.398) from the floor, a season-low. Both teams made 14 three-pointers apiece, but it took the Suns 16 more tries. The Magic also outscored Northern Arizona in the paint 48-32.

BJ Johnson led Lakeland with 32 points on 10-of-17 shooting, to go with two steals. The entire Lakeland starting five scored in double figures, including Johnson, Isaac Humphries (19 points, 8-11 FG, 3-4 3PT, seven rebounds), Vic Law (18 points, 7-14 FG, 12 rebounds, 6 assists), Stephen Domingo (14 points, 5-10 FG, 4-6 3PT, six rebounds) and Hassani Gravett (11 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals). Jon Davis led the bench with 13 points (6-12 FG).

Jared Harper earned his fourth straight 20+ point game to start the season, posting 23 points and five assists. Ahmed Hill finished with 12 points and five assists. ShawnDre Jones had 11 points (5-10 FG). Tariq Owens (12 rebounds, eight points) and Norense Odiase (10 rebounds) pounded the boards.

The Suns will remain home for a Tuesday game against the Iowa Wolves at 6:30 p.m. The Magic will finish a two-game trip on Monday at the Austin Spurs at 6:30 p.m.

—Information provided by the Northern Arizona Suns