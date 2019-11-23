OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 24
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Crouse scores, leaves with injury as Coyotes beat Kings
NHL

Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer, right, battles Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy, left, for the puck during the first period of a game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

Arizona Coyotes right wing Christian Fischer, right, battles Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy, left, for the puck during the first period of a game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

JILL PAINTER LOPEZ, Associated Press
Originally Published: November 23, 2019 11:38 p.m.

LOS ANGELES — Lawson Crouse experienced it all against the Los Angeles Kings.

Crouse scored the go-ahead goal before a scary fall that forced him to leave the game, and the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the Kings 3-2 on Saturday.

Phil Kessel and Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes, who have won five of seven, including a 3-0 home victory over the Kings on Monday. Antti Raanta made 43 saves for Arizona, which was outshot 45-18.

Anze Kopitar and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored for the Kings, whose five-game home winning streak ended. Jonathan Quick stopped 16 shots.

Crouse’s goal off a rebound in the second period put Arizona ahead 2-1. He left the game in the third period after he fell and hit his head awkwardly into the boards. After being checked by a trainer, he was helped off the ice, and he walked to the locker room.

“I just talked to him,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. “He didn’t think he was out, but I thought he might have been out. He was a little woozy right now, so we’ll see.”

Kessel opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. The Coyotes got through the neutral zone quickly, and he scored on a give-and-go play, assisted by Keller and Derek Stepan.

Kopitar tied it at 1-1 in the second period on the power play, his team-best ninth goal of the season.

“When you’re down 1-0 against this team, it’s tough,” Kings center Blake Lizette said. “Their start and the lack of our start was the difference.”

Crouse scored at 15:29 of the second period and 27 seconds later, Clayton Keller was whistled for a hooking penalty. But the Kings came up empty on that power-play opportunity.

Fischer’s empty-netter made it 3-1 with 2:10 left in the game, but Prokhorkin responded quickly with the game’s final goal.

Fischer had a key block in the final minutes.

“I thought we did a good job starting out with our game and our game plan,” Fischer said. “It’s different playing at 1 p.m. Ice wasn’t that great. A lot of factors. I thought we held our own. We knew when we were turning the puck over that that’s how they were creating their offense. I thought we mixed it up in the third.”

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER

Saturday was Hockey Fights Cancer day, and Jacob Brown was honored before the game in the ceremonial first puck drop. The 12-year-old got to meet Drew Doughty and the Kings through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Jacob is in remission after a battle with leukemia and was in full hockey gear. Doughty dropped the puck, and Jacob won the friendly draw against Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Jacob, an Alabama native and hockey player, signed a two-day contract with the Kings. The Hockey Fights Cancer auction raised over $28,000.

NOTES

Kings C Kopitar extended his team lead in points to 24. ... Coyotes G Darcy Kuemper, a former King, didn’t play Saturday but is expected to start against Edmonton on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday in a matchup of the Pacific Division’s top teams.

Kings: Host the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Muzzin's late goal gives Kings win over Arizona
Kings hurt Coyotes' wild-card chances with 3-1 win
Goligoski, Hill lift Coyotes over Kings 4-3 in shootout
Kings edge Coyotes 4-3 in OT to win West
Carter's hat trick powers Kings over Coyotes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries