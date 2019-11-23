Boy suspected of using remote control car to smuggle drugs
SAN DIEGO — California authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of using a remote-controlled car to transport $106,000 worth of methamphetamine across the border.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday that the boy was arrested Sunday near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.
Border patrol agents say they believe someone on the south of the U.S.-Mexico border was able to slip the car filled with drugs through a gap in the fencing and then drive it to the teen waiting on the other side.
Authorities say an agent found the boy hiding near the border Sunday with a toy car and 50 packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 55 pounds (25 kilograms).
Authorities say the car would have had to make multiple trips to transport the drugs.
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- New Prescott Valley apartment complex matches doggie’s DNA to its excrement; violators see $200 fine
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Embry-Riddle student identifies cybersecurity concerns at hotel business centers
- Fugitive captured in Camp Verde
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: