Barnes: People with a special gift

It’s regrettable, but a sad truth. Some people seem to enjoy inflicting pain on others. Words are their chosen instrument. They can make you defensive just by opening their mouths. You know you are not going to like what they say or the way they say it.

And then there are those individuals who have a special gift. They enable you to accept and appreciate their comments.

I suspect all of us are familiar with both kinds of people — and both kinds of criticism.

I remember an elementary grade school teacher who wasn’t, I now believe, innately mean, yet her criticisms hurt every student in her classroom. She had a way of personalizing her comments in a manner that cut into the fragile shield that all children create to protect themselves from real and imagined fears.

The next year, our teacher was a lady whose love and instinctual kindness encouraged us to be better students than we thought possible. She brought out the best in us. We interpreted her critiques of our efforts as positive strokes of support. She never had to tell us she cared deeply about each of us. We instinctively knew she did.

As we grow up and older each of us formulates personal interpretations of criticism based on our unique experiences with it. Here are a few of mine:

• There is no such thing as negative criticism unless the person giving it is out to hurt you.

• When offering criticism, it’s best to attack the problem, not the person. “I have a problem and I need your help,” is a good way to begin the conversation.

• The most helpful criticism is when a kind, respectful individual helps you understand how you can best close the distance between your intentions and your accomplishments; between who you are and who you could become. They provide encouragement and hope that you can do better while motivating you to try.

Put succinctly, they care about you. And you know it!

I hope you have some good friends like that.