OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 23
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Barnes: People with a special gift

mugshot photo
By Dr. Ron Barnes
Originally Published: November 23, 2019 9:14 p.m.

It’s regrettable, but a sad truth. Some people seem to enjoy inflicting pain on others. Words are their chosen instrument. They can make you defensive just by opening their mouths. You know you are not going to like what they say or the way they say it.

And then there are those individuals who have a special gift. They enable you to accept and appreciate their comments.

I suspect all of us are familiar with both kinds of people — and both kinds of criticism.

I remember an elementary grade school teacher who wasn’t, I now believe, innately mean, yet her criticisms hurt every student in her classroom. She had a way of personalizing her comments in a manner that cut into the fragile shield that all children create to protect themselves from real and imagined fears.

The next year, our teacher was a lady whose love and instinctual kindness encouraged us to be better students than we thought possible. She brought out the best in us. We interpreted her critiques of our efforts as positive strokes of support. She never had to tell us she cared deeply about each of us. We instinctively knew she did.

As we grow up and older each of us formulates personal interpretations of criticism based on our unique experiences with it. Here are a few of mine:

• There is no such thing as negative criticism unless the person giving it is out to hurt you.

• When offering criticism, it’s best to attack the problem, not the person. “I have a problem and I need your help,” is a good way to begin the conversation.

• The most helpful criticism is when a kind, respectful individual helps you understand how you can best close the distance between your intentions and your accomplishments; between who you are and who you could become. They provide encouragement and hope that you can do better while motivating you to try.

Put succinctly, they care about you. And you know it!

I hope you have some good friends like that.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Barnes Column: The inner self and sorrow
Words can destroy. Think carefully about yours.
Dear Annie: All but biological
Barnes: Thoughts about truth
Barnes: Are memories our most important possession?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries