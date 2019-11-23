Amazing Places: Sheep Corral: built a century ago

Here is my third article about sheep, featuring a rock corral built by sheepherders over a century ago near Sunset Point rest stop on Interstate 17. Although hundreds of travelers pass within a mile of this Amazing Place every day, I doubt that any of them know this corral is there.

It’s actually on the Agua Fria National Monument (AFNM) – the part called Black Mesa. I first discovered these walls in 2014 by looking at aerial photos for old Indian Ruins; there are hundreds on the AFNM. (I described one location back on Oct. 14, 2018, near Brooklyn Basin.) I revisited the corral area again a few weeks ago with a good friend, Rick, to refresh my memory and explore a wider area.

The first photo shows the walls from the access road, just to the east of the corral. The walls are built of volcanic rock (basalt) that litters the ground in most parts of the AFNM. In the foreground, in front of the lower walls, see the valley of Arrastre Creek – more on that name shortly (this creek soon becomes a canyon and crosses I-17 farther west). If you look carefully you can see there are two corrals – a large one on the slope and another one on the level ground above.

The second photo shows the upper corral in more detail. There is a narrow passageway leading from the lower corral into the upper corral. The wall in the right foreground is part of the lower corral and in the middle is the common wall that separates the two contiguous corrals. When needed, the two corrals allowed the shepherds to separate the sheep into different groups. If all of the sheep were in the lower corral, the flock could be counted as they went through the passageway. If the sheep were sheared in the lower corral, they could then be moved into the upper corral. If some sheep were to be sold, they could be segregated in the upper corral.

The walls are massive and about four feet high. They’re fairly rough because of the rocks used, but they served their purpose of keeping the sheep in. If coyotes jumped the wall the protective sheep dogs could easily chase them out. Building these enormous corrals had to be a very labor-intensive operation. I took these photos on a cloudy day in February 2014 – you can see the foreboding Bradshaw Mountains in the background, across the freeway and past the old community of Bumble Bee.

In addition to the corral walls, there was also a ruined house close by where I’m sure the shepherds lived. There were also two large parallel walls on Arrastre Creek, around what is thought to be a natural spring; this probably provided a pool of water for the sheep. I suspect the sheep spent the winter in these corrals instead of at a lower elevation like the Phoenix area because of the labor involved in the construction of all the walls; my guess, without any historical evidence.

I need to mention Sandy and Larry G., who have given me lots of info about the corrals and this area. The Indians lived here too, long before the Anglos built the corrals, probably around the same period the local Indians were heavily settled on the AFNM (1250-1450 AD). They have left a number of metates and petroglyphs, and when I took an archaeological group there in October 2014, we found some potsherds. The name “Arrastre Creek” implies there was an arrastra somewhere close with nearby mining activity but I have no further info on the date or location.

