In Sweden, wanted man found asleep in store’s bed department
Originally Published: November 22, 2019 11:55 p.m.
STOCKHOLM — Police in Sweden say a wanted man was found asleep in a bed in a furniture store north of Stockholm.
Police spokesman Tobias Ahlen says the staff at the Ikea store in Uppsala on Monday contacted the police after they found the 25-year-old sleeping in the bed department. They were not aware that he was wanted.
Ahlen said Wednesday the officers found out that the man had stayed in the warehouse after closing. He was arrested for trespassing, and police then discovered that he was being sought for another, unspecified crime.
