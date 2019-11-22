OFFERS
Fri, Nov. 22
Sedona man arrested for bomb threat at Chase Bank in Verde Valley
AZDPS bomb squad determines threat was hollow

Michael Chase, 48, was arrested after threatening to bomb a bank in the Village of Oak Creek midday Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Michael Chase, 48, was arrested after threatening to bomb a bank in the Village of Oak Creek midday Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: November 22, 2019 12:18 p.m.

Police bomb experts arrive on scene at the Chase Bank in the Village of Oak Creek on Thursday, Nov. 21. (Vyto Starinskas/Courtesy)

A Sedona man is being held in the Yavapai County jail after threatening to bomb a Chase Bank in the Village of Oak Creek midday Thursday, Nov. 21.

Police received a call at around 12:20 p.m. about a man causing a disturbance inside the bank located at 6666 Highway 179, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

The man, later identified as 48-year-old Michael Chase, reportedly walked into the bank demanding they close his account and claiming he had a bomb both on him and in his van parked outside.

Chase was wearing a poncho that covered most of his upper body and appeared to be carrying a cell phone and a box-like object, witnesses told police.

Due to the threat, bank employees activated the alarm and evacuated the bank building, YCSO reported. Deputies arrived within minutes to contain the bank and create a safety zone for pedestrians and vehicles. Adjacent businesses were also notified of the situation.

Other law enforcement agencies assisting included the Sedona Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).

During the initial containment, a US Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer arrived and confronted Chase inside the bank, YCSO reported. By this time, Chase had shattered a window with an unknown object.

The officer tried to subdue Chase with pepper spray, but it had little effect, YCSO reported. A deputy arrived to assist and decided it was appropriate to use a Taser Stun gun. The probes struck Chase and immobilized him enough for deputies to handcuff him.

A robot makes its way into the Chase Bank in the Village of Oak Creek on Thursday. (Vyto Starinskas/Courtesy)

AZDPS’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit, or bomb squad, was called to the scene to check for any explosive devices inside the bank or the suspect’s mustard-colored van. None were found, YCSO reported. While EOD personnel were deployed, the area around the bank, including Highway 179, was closed for nearly 2 hours due to public safety concerns.

Chase was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on charges including misconduct regarding a simulated explosive device, terrorist threats, false reporting and vandalism.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident to determine if there are any additional charges to include.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

