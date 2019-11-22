Raising Prescott: ‘Reality Store’ a fun way to teach kids about the cost of life

Students at Prescott High School were recently given the opportunity to discover how much adult life actually costs in the real world.

From professions, bills, marriage and children, freshman boys and girls at PHS had to consider their age 25 lifestyle, account for their cost of bills for that lifestyle and were shown how much cash they had left.

Courier reporter Nanci Hutson heard one student say to his friends, “So I’ll be struggling,” after realizing he had only $50 left.

The “Reality Store” gave students several scenarios to work through, from a married physical therapist with 1-year-old twins, a starter home, a family sedan, food, medical, basic furnishing, clothing, cellphones and childcare to an internet security officer renting a one-bedroom apartment with an old sedan and other basics.

What a great way to teach today’s kids about the life of an adult! Of course, I had my own experience with what adult life might be like when I was young.

One day, my father and mother sat me down at the kitchen table, plopped a checkbook down and gave me a piece of paper with a list of bills. On that piece of paper was my salary, a dubious $1,000 per month.

OK, this was 1990, remember.

And full disclosure, this is likely not exactly how it went down, but it’s just what I remember. I was 8, after all.

My parents did not specify what my career was, or if I had children, a house, a car, nothing. They stuck with the basics.

Rent: $400 (You can tell this was 1990, right?).

Car payment: $175.

Gas: $50.

Utilities like electric, gas and water: $50.

Food: $200.

Clothes and shoes: $50.

And finally … Miscellaneous: $50.

“Miscellaneous,” I asked?

“You never know, things come up,” my father said.

“OK son, here is the list of companies you owe money to for these bills,” my mother said as she pointed to the list and began giving me instructions how to write out checks to each of them.

Rent, check. Car payment, check. Gas, check. Utilities, check. And so on. At the end, I totaled up all the bills, equaling $975.

I was speechless. As I stared at the total, I pushed the paper and check book away stating, “This can’t be right! What do I do with only $25?”

Lesson learned.

Although it wasn’t a perfect way to teach a child about finances, because why limit yourself to just $1,000 per month, but that day has stuck with me much of my life.

I imagine the students at PHS had the same feeling.

The only piece of advice I can offer is to share what my grandfather used to say: Work hard, don’t worry about the time and do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.

That is so true.

