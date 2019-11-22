Phtos: Celebration of Thanks concert

Members of Sacred Heart Children’s Irish Dancers perform during the Celebration of Thanks concert held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church in Prescott. The annual event, called “Many Voices of Thanks,” brings together choirs, musicians, dancers and speakers from many faith beliefs. This year’s event was a benefit performance to collect food for Prescott Community Cupboard and to raise money for Prescott’s Operation Deep Freeze emergency winter homeless shelter. The event was sponsored by the Quad City Interfaith Council.

Photo Gallery 2019 Celebration Of Thanks