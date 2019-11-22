OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Nov. 22
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

No. 14 Arizona dismisses Doutrive for violating team rules
College Basketball

Arizona guard Devonaire Doutrive (14) looks to the basket Nov. 14, 2019, in Tucson. No. 14 Arizona has dismissed Doutrive for a violation of team rules.(Rick Scuteri/AP, file)

Arizona guard Devonaire Doutrive (14) looks to the basket Nov. 14, 2019, in Tucson. No. 14 Arizona has dismissed Doutrive for a violation of team rules.(Rick Scuteri/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 22, 2019 8:36 p.m.

TUCSON — No. 14 Arizona has dismissed guard Devonaire Doutrive for a violation of team rules.

The team announced the decision Friday, one day after the Wildcats improved to 5-0 by beating South Dakota State. Doutrive played 19 minutes in the game, scoring two points and grabbing four rebounds.

The 6-foot-5 Doutrive was suspended for the first two games of the season, also because of a violation of team rules. The former five-star recruit played in three games this season as a sophomore and averaged 6.3 points per game.

He played in 26 of 32 games last year as a freshman, averaging 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona opens Pac-12 play with 64-56 win over Colorado
No. 19 Arizona dominates San Jose State 87-39
Devonaire Doutrive beats buzzer, sending Arizona past Oregon State 74-72
2013-14 All-Courier Girls' Basketball Team
ALL COURIER HOOPS: 2007-08 First, Second Teams

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries