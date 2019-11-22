Local Roundup: Eagles rally to beat Mt. Vernon Nazarene 4-1 in 1st round of nationals

Losing to Marymount in the semifinal of the Cal Pac Championship left a bad taste in the mouth of Embry-Riddle women’s soccer. However, the team is now making up for it after receiving an at-large berth in the NAIA National Tournament.

The at-large berth pitted them against Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) on Friday in Costa Mesa, Calif. Even though ERAU found themselves in a 1-0 hole early in the first half, the team rallied for four goals to ultimately take the game 4-1.

Four different Eagles scored, including a goal from Sierra Vicente (38th minute), Lauren Foster (49th), Parker Lee (55th) and Haley Matthews (82nd). With the victory, Embry-Riddle moves on to the second leg of the opening round to face off against Vanguard (California) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

EMBRY-RIDDLE 2, DALTON STATE 1 (MEN'S SOCCER)

After winning the Cal Pac Championship over Marymount last Saturday, Embry-Riddle carried that momentum in its 2-1 win over Dalton State (Georgia) during the NAIA National Championship opening round on Friday.

The Eagles flew to Missouri to embark on their journey for a national title and discarded a gritty Roadrunners team in their first test. Despite Dalton State recording more shots in the first half, ERAU struck first when Pedro Mena’s cross from a set piece found Jacob Baker, who headed it in for a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.

In the second half, the Eagles doubled their lead with a goal from Chiedu Ikeme in the 50th minute. A penalty in the 70th minute drew the Roadrunners within striking distance but ERAU held on to advance to the next round.

Embry-Riddle will square off against host Columbia on Saturday at 4 p.m. MST.

CROSS-COUNTRY NATIONALS

It was definitely a busy Friday for Embry-Riddle sports but it was off to a good start. The cross-country team traveled to Vancouver, Wash., on Friday for the NAIA Championship where the men placed fourth — their best finish in school history — while the women finished 17th with Ariana Anderson recording the best-ever time for a Cal Pac runner.

With a total of 335 runners in the men’s race, three Eagles finished within the top 40 while five finished within the top 80. Grady Kerst was ERAU’s top runner, placing 14th with a 25:13.80 time while Lucas English placed 28th (25:27.40), Nicholas Hernandez placed 32nd (25:34.70), Jacob Kaufmann placed 69th (26:06.70) and Austin Luttrell placed 78th (26:13.50). Kerst’s finish was the best result in school history.

As for the women’s team, the Eagles finished 17th out of 37 teams. This marked the third straight top-20 finish for ERAU and it was highlighted by the historic performance of Anderson.

Out of 340 runners, Anderson placed sixth with an 18:02.90 time, which is the best finish in Cal Pac history at the NAIA Championship. Embry-Riddle’s next-best runner was Emma Lewis, who finished 74th with a 19:14.90, followed by Carissa Evans (117th, 19:34.30), Emily Simon (165th, 19:52.20) and Lizzie Simon (225th, 20:17.50).

