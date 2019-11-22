Letter: Electric power?
Editor:
Something to think about when driving those electric cars. Does anybody ever wonder how most electricity is made? Well, it is not made clean!
It mainly comes from three major fossil fuels — petroleum, natural gas, and coal — combined accounted for about 77.6% of the U.S. primary energy production in 2017, according to U.S. Energy Facts - Energy Explained, eia.gov; natural gas — 31.8%; petroleum (crude oil and natural gas plant liquids) — 28.0%; and coal — 17.8%.
The rest comes from renewable energy — 12.7%; and nuclear electric power — 9.6%.
Tom Williams
Prescott
