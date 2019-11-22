Letter: Dreaming of being King

Editor:

A few suggestions to the wonderful people of Prescott.

Prescott is a great place, there are not too many faults to dwell on and nothing I suggest here will save anything, just things I’d like to see if I were King.

Night lighting: On clear nights there should be no outdoor lighting observable above about four feet off the ground.

New car sales lots, hardware stores, what have you, everything needs to tone it down to the point eyes are not blinded by them. Even homeowners would shield their landscaping lighting. For some reason, yard lights need to cast shadows across the street? Barking dogs. Wood burning fireplaces.

Out-of-tune old cars, pickups with tunes that enable clouds of black smoke, loud motorcycles. People giving cash to street-side sitters. A park department that would spend a percentage on tennis courts. A few more young people in town.

There, I think I have offended everyone in town. But really, that is a pretty small list and tiny issues that only a dreamer would even bring up. Lastly, wishing you all a happy life.

Bruce Ryan

Prescott