Letter: Dreaming of being King
Editor:
A few suggestions to the wonderful people of Prescott.
Prescott is a great place, there are not too many faults to dwell on and nothing I suggest here will save anything, just things I’d like to see if I were King.
Night lighting: On clear nights there should be no outdoor lighting observable above about four feet off the ground.
New car sales lots, hardware stores, what have you, everything needs to tone it down to the point eyes are not blinded by them. Even homeowners would shield their landscaping lighting. For some reason, yard lights need to cast shadows across the street? Barking dogs. Wood burning fireplaces.
Out-of-tune old cars, pickups with tunes that enable clouds of black smoke, loud motorcycles. People giving cash to street-side sitters. A park department that would spend a percentage on tennis courts. A few more young people in town.
There, I think I have offended everyone in town. But really, that is a pretty small list and tiny issues that only a dreamer would even bring up. Lastly, wishing you all a happy life.
Bruce Ryan
Prescott
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- New Prescott Valley apartment complex matches doggie’s DNA to its excrement; violators see $200 fine
- Embry-Riddle student identifies cybersecurity concerns at hotel business centers
- Fugitive captured in Camp Verde
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- Ash Fork man guilty of attempted murder
- Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
- Obituary: Elaine Renee Rigden
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: