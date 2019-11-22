OFFERS
Lavoire: Development needs oversight by all

Matt Lavoire, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: November 22, 2019 8:40 p.m.

As most of us have noticed, Prescott is in the midst of a building frenzy. And if we value those parts of Prescott that make it a truly unique place to live, then we need to pay close attention to the shape and nature of the changes being made.

To the south of Iron Springs Road, near its intersection with Gail Gardner, an entire ridge has been scraped clean, hammered into pieces and reassembled into platforms. This is the northerly arm of the Preserve subdivision. If you drive these roads, you’ve seen it: a part of the horizon disappeared.

If we are careful about how our town grows, we would not let this happen. Oak trees, granite boulders and outcrops, the occasional agave stalk, tiny creeks and patches of native grass — these things enclose our awareness and create a sense of place. The qualities of Prescott that make it home are not disembodied ideas, catch phrases, marketing schemes. Our surroundings are the vessel we choose to inhabit, and if we let it be so dramatically and destructively altered to the point of unrecognizability, then we lose our connection to home and self.

It is within the scope of a freedom-loving, private-property-respecting population to set terms for development. Private property comes with rules attached. The local building codes are inches thick; the zoning ordinances are hundreds of pages. Ownership as unfettered agency is a myth. Since communities have existed, they have set the terms and boundaries for what people do within the borders of that community. Far from perfect, these rules attempt to prevent the actions of a single person or entity from negatively affecting the health of the community.

What was crafted and allowed on that ridge is a travesty, primarily of design, but also of leadership. The builder made no attempt to locate or design structures that maintained (or even enhanced!) the natural ridge line and native vegetation. What will soon greet every eye is mini-mansions, oversized, over-crowded, paeans to homogeneity and excess, a piece of our home converted into an ill-conceived and unexamined standard.

Our leaders should know better; they should expect better, demand better. If they claim to understand and love this town and this area, then they would not let entire swaths be ground down to bone for the sake of efficiency. And we, as the people living here and sending down roots, we should recognize a terrible mistake when we see it. We should not underestimate the towering hubris necessary to both conceive of and allow this to happen.

This is one prominent ridge in Prescott. It is happening everywhere, and if we don’t recognize the components of what actually makes this place special, if we don’t see that landscape and its embedded systems are the beating heart of our collective home, we will become orphans where we stand. Modern building techniques and standards are failing miserably by nearly every metric except expediency. The generations to come will suffer the consequences.

Matt LaVoire has worked in the construction trades for 30 years and lived in Prescott since 1995.

