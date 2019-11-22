OFFERS
Hamilton: O.J. Simpson ranks as the #24985036 college player of all time

mugshot photo
By Argus Hamilton
Originally Published: November 22, 2019 8:19 p.m.

BEVERLY HILLS —God bless America, and how›s everybody?

The Sporting News released its rankings of the one hundred and fifty greatest college football players of all time Thursday. Herschel Walker of Georgia topped the list and Tim Tebow of Florida was number two. And O.J. Simpson, of the Nevada Department of Corrections, was number 24985-036.

Los Angeles radio stations are facing demands from groups to ban Baby It’s Cold Outside from the air because they claim the song is sexist. It’s so insane. Next they will try to get rid of All I Want for Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth because it makes members of the meth community feel inadequate.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is hugely popular on British TV where stars try to survive together in primitive locales. Last week Caitlyn Jenner risked her life by skydiving from a plane ten thousand feet into a remote jungle camp site. Where in the hell did she get the balls to do THAT?

The Transportation Department says thirty-two million Americans will be flying this week for Thanksgiving. It’s a week for both family and national rituals. This week at the White House, President Trump will be issuing pardons to two turkeys, as long as they agree to investigate Joe Biden.

House Democrats ended their televised Trump inquisition Thursday as the first impeachment hearings ever canceled due to low TV ratings. They found nothing. I don’t want say the five-day slog was political suicide for the Democrats, but Jeffrey Epstein took longer to find a good bed sheet.

Daily Variety says a movie studio executive seriously floated the idea of casting Julia Roberts as the black civil rights heroine Harriet Tubman. You can’t make it up. It turned out to be the only way the Treasury Secretary will agree to put Harriet Tubman’s portrait on the twenty-dollar bill.

Joe Biden bristled angrily at the Atlanta airport Thursday when a reporter asked Joe if he had a comment on Hunter Biden’s love child just born in Little Rock. There was good reason to ask. Hunter’s baby isn’t a week old and already he’s been named to the board of directors of Gerber’s.

Newt Gingrich quoted Alexander Hamilton who said a partisan impeachment will destroy the Republic. Hamilton said if that happens we should revert to viceroyalty of the Duke of York. How could he know the only thing more entertaining than Trump being in charge would be Prince Andrew.

Queen Elizabeth confronted Prince Andrew at Buckingham Palace Wednesday for disgracing the Royal Family. She fired him from all royal duties and cut off his five hundred thousand dollar per year royal salary. The alternative was to send him to Paris with a department store heiress.

Prince Andrew surrendered his royal duties and salary Wednesday due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. It turns out Epstein and Prince Andrew were friends going all the way back to their school days-- at the schools, outside the malt shop, near the bicycle rack and the playground.

Bernie Sanders declared that fossil fuel executives should be criminally charged for destroying the planet. An oil and gas driller can’t be too careful. My college roommate at the ATO House has old cowboy boots in his closet from the ‘80s that would land him five years in San Quentin today.

