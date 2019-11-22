OFFERS
Flying High Turkey Drive is Monday, Nov. 25

Representatives of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority stand outside the Prescott Valley Fry’s Food Store during the Flying High Turkey Drive. (CAFMA/Courtesy, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 22, 2019 6:56 p.m.

Representatives of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority sit in a bucket truck outside the Prescott Valley Fry’s Food Store during the Flying High Turkey Drive. The more donations, the higher the bucket goes. (CAFMA/Courtesy, file)

The Prescott and Prescott Valley chambers of commerce, in partnership with Prescott Area Young Professionals and the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, are once again collecting donations for the Flying High Turkey Drive.

The annual event is designed to stock up the Yavapai Food Bank with turkeys and other Thanksgiving food items in anticipation of the holiday.

Those interested in contributing to the cause can go to any of the local Fry’s Food Store locations, where representatives from each of the aforementioned organizations will be collecting donations from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.

Cash and check donations will be accepted as well: $25 or more can feed a family of four.

