Deputy Clerk chosen to take on Prescott city clerk role

Prescott Deputy City Clerk Sarah Siep was chosen this week to take on the role of city clerk. She will replace Maureen Scott, who is retiring in early December. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: November 22, 2019 9:26 p.m.

The Prescott City Council did not have to look far for its new city clerk.

Although a nationwide search generated several-dozen applicants, the top choice ended up being a member of the existing city staff.

In unanimous action Tuesday, Nov. 19, the council appointed Deputy Clerk Sarah Siep to replace current City Clerk Maureen Scott, who is retiring in December.

Prescott Human Resources Director Joyce Lira told the council that the city conducted a nationwide search to replace Scott and received 42 applicants. “We interviewed six, and they were all very well qualified,” Lira said.

The field was then narrowed to two finalists, who were interviewed by the City Council in closed-door executive session on Nov. 12. Siep was the top choice of the interviewers, Lira said.

“It’s great to know we have someone very qualified right here who understands who we are,” Mayor Greg Mengarelli said of the choice.

Siep, 36, started her job with the city in October 2018, after working as deputy city clerk in Big Bear Lake, California, for six years.

With a population of just over 5,000 permanent residents, Big Bear Lake offered an environment in which Siep was able to take on a number of varied responsibilities. She started as an administrative clerk and worked her way up to the deputy city clerk role, where she worked closely with other city departments and took on duties such as public information.

After growing up in Big Bear Lake, Siep had moved with her family to Flagstaff, where she graduated from Sinagua High School in 2001. She went on to attend Northern Arizona University, and graduated in 2004 with a degree in journalism.

Wanting to return to her roots, Siep moved back to California and worked for a time in the legal field before taking the job with the city of Big Bear Lake.

“I knew I wanted to use my writing background more,” Siep said of her move to city government. “(The City of Big Bear) kept allowing me to take on new things. It was the best option to build my career.”

After taking on the deputy city clerk job in Prescott, Siep said Scott has allowed her to work on more automation on the city’s website. For instance, she was involved with automating the application process for boards and commissions, which has made the process easier, she said.

As city clerk, Siep hopes to continue working on more automation. An evaluation is currently underway on whether automation of the city liquor licensing process would make sense, she said.

Siep is currently in the process of earning her Certified Municipal Clerk designation, and she hopes to have that completed in the next year or so.

Siep’s parents moved to Prescott from Flagstaff years ago, and she said she was happy to return to the community with her 5-year-old son.

An avid runner, Siep has participated in the Whiskey Row Marathon three times.

Siep was hired at an annual salary of $88,000 plus city benefits.

