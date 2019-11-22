Come listen to the Central Arizona Concert Band, Nov. 24

Come and listen to the Central Arizona Concert Band perform at the Davis Learning Center Auditorium, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $5 for students with an ID. Click here to purchase early bird tickets and save!

For more information, visit centralarizonaconcertband.com/fall-winter-concert-series.

