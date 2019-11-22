Church News: Week of Nov. 23, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Mission Santa Maria, “A Traditional Catholic Church,” invites you to join us for the traditional Latin mass on Sunday at 3 p.m. The church is located at 12028 E. Turquois Circle, Dewey. After the celebration of mass, commiserate with us over coffee and donuts. For information, call 928-772-5081.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. Come worship with us! Sundays at 10 a.m.; Fellowship, 11 a.m.; Bible Class, 11:30 a.m. Through Christ alone, we are declared to be His treasured possessions forever. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. Thanksgiving Eve Worship at 4:30 p.m. with dinner following.

Shabbat Chayei Sarah – Please note all activities for Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, are temporarily canceled as Rabbi heals from injuries in a recent car collision. Phone discussions and consultations possible. Topic this week: legacies. For details please call: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email [ansheitorah@cableone.net].

“Blessing of the Animals” will be at the 11 a.m. service at Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 945 S. Rancho Vista Drive. Yavapai Humane Society Executive Director Rich McLish will share why animals are critical for maintaining positive spiritual health and how YHS’s work is increasing generosity in the community.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott – Saturday morning, Nov. 23, Shabbat services at 10 a.m. with Torah reading Parashat Chaye Sarah. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a drawing item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are nonprofits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Mountain View Baptist Church hosts a gospel music concert featuring Joy Williams. Refreshments to follow. Admission is free, a love offering gratefully accepted. The church is at 395 Pony Place, Dewey. Take Highway 69 north to Kachina then Pony Place.

American Lutheran Church will celebrate Thanksgiving with an evening worship service Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. Pastor Jack Shannon will bring the message, and Holy Communion will be served. All are welcome to join as we thank God for His many blessings.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, invites you to Thanksgiving Eve Service on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. Advent services will begin Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m. There will be a light supper served in the Fellowship Hall at 5:15 p.m. before each Advent service.

November is National Homeless Awareness Month. Homelessness is attacking families in great proportions. This year alone Prescott-area schools have 110 students who are labeled homeless. Contact Agape House of Prescott and help get homeless people off the streets and into homes. For more information, AgapeHousePrescott.org, 928-910-1089.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott will be offering “A Service of Solace & Hope” on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. “A Service of Solace & Hope” is sometimes called “Blue Christmas,” a quiet time of worship, meditation, and candle lighting. For more information, call 929-778-1950.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, presents the Advent Cantata “And There Was Light” by Joseph M. Martin on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 9 and 11 a.m. Come listen to this beautiful Cantata performed by our choir and guest orchestra to experience the true meaning of Christmas.

American Lutheran Church presents Walk Through Bethlehem – a Christmas experience for the community. Performances on Dec. 4, 7 and 8 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and Dec. 5 and 6 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guided tours help guests relive the sights, sounds and smells of Bethlehem. Indoor seating available.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church Bake Sale and Stocking Stuffer sale. Come and find everything you need, great baked goods and stocking stuffer gifts, too. Saturday Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, 928-772-6366.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, for beautiful gift baskets, $10 to $50 and homemade baked goods on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. Our cookbooks also make great stocking stuffers and hostess gifts. All proceeds support local nonprofit organizations.

Mark your calendars now for Yule Fest 2019 “What Sweeter Music” featuring music from around the world Saturday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at American Lutheran Church. Free admission; freewill offering received. Join the 45-voice choir, handbells, pipe organ, and full chamber orchestra to celebrate Christ’s birth.

Ecumenical Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m. Communion Service at The Church of the Nazarene, 3741 N. Constance Drive, Prescott Valley; 6 p.m. Candlelight Service at PV United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. All are welcome.

Register now for the winter session of Women of Wisdom, sponsored by American Lutheran Church, beginning Jan. 8. Rhonda Trammel will present the first-hour teaching, “God of Wonders.” The second-hour class schedule is available online at www.americanlutheran.net/american-lutheran-church-links/women-of-wisdom. Classes fill fast; register now. Free childcare available.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott – 8:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m. “Everyone’s Hometown,” 155 years old. “Our church,” 139 years old. The “Bible” is over 2,000 years old, and we still hold to it. Check us out. Spirited SS classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks, 10:30 a.m.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 a.m. followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 Sunday; coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Enjoy a FREE, low impact, high energy cardio class with easy routines and Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed. For more information, call 928-445-0680.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, services: Sunday Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday Morning Prayer & Communion, 9:30 a.m. with Evening Prayer & Deacon’s Mass at 5:30 p.m. Come worship with us! Questions? Call Rev. Jerry Ellington at 479-426-2091.

You are welcome in our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church, Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Enjoy great expository preaching and warm fellowship. Children are welcome and loved. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.

The Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to Sunday services and Sunday School at 10 a.m., and Wednesday testimonial meetings at 1 p.m. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church for our Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., adult bible study of systematic theology. Jump in at any point. All are welcome. Experience a warm family worship experience Sundays at 10 a.m. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley.