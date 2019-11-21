Thumb Butte Book Festival, Nov. 23

The Prescott Area Arts and Humanities Council (PAAHC) presents its inaugural Thumb Butte Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Smoki Museum Pueblo, 147 N. Arizona Ave. in Prescott on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Come and meet some of our area’s prominent authors including Alan Dean Foster, Susan Lang, Brad Courtney, Hillary Dartt, Darlene Wilson, Patricia Ireland-Williams, Greg Picard and Parker Anderson and become acquainted with their work and hear their presentations. There will also be a kids craft table, food trucks and raffle.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Presented by PAAHC, co-sponsored by Peregrine Book Company and the Smoki Museum.

