Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 21
43.0
Thumb Butte Book Festival, Nov. 23
Meet top southwest authors, novelists, historians, poets, publishers and children’s writers

The Prescott Area Arts and Humanities Council (PAAHC) presents its inaugural Thumb Butte Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Smoki Museum Pueblo, 147 N. Arizona Ave. in Prescott on Saturday, Nov. 23. (Stock image)

The Prescott Area Arts and Humanities Council (PAAHC) presents its inaugural Thumb Butte Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Smoki Museum Pueblo, 147 N. Arizona Ave. in Prescott on Saturday, Nov. 23. (Stock image)

Originally Published: November 21, 2019 11:33 a.m.

The Prescott Area Arts and Humanities Council (PAAHC) presents its inaugural Thumb Butte Book Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Smoki Museum Pueblo, 147 N. Arizona Ave. in Prescott on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Come and meet some of our area’s prominent authors including Alan Dean Foster, Susan Lang, Brad Courtney, Hillary Dartt, Darlene Wilson, Patricia Ireland-Williams, Greg Picard and Parker Anderson and become acquainted with their work and hear their presentations. There will also be a kids craft table, food trucks and raffle.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Presented by PAAHC, co-sponsored by Peregrine Book Company and the Smoki Museum.

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Arts council aiming to rekindle book festival in Prescott.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

Smoki Museum

Contact
