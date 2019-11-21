Sedona Recycles gets new county contracts for VOC, Cornville

SEDONA — One of the few nonprofits anywhere that handles community recycling got some help Nov. 20.

Another way to frame Sedona Recycles’ new contracts with Yavapai County is that the nonprofit isn’t losing as much help as it recently appeared it might lose.

By approving a consent agenda at its Nov. 20 meeting, which included new contracts to pay Sedona Recycles to maintain and regularly empty recycling bins in the Village of Oak Creek and Cornville, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors breathed new life into the Sedona-based nonprofit.

The Village of Oak Creek contract calls for Sedona Recycles to be paid about $3,200 monthly to service the Clark’s Market parking-lot bins. A separate contract will be $1,350 monthly for the two sets of bins in the Cornville area. Both contracts end Nov. 20, 2021.

The nonprofit had been receiving $5,600 per month to pick up from six locations: the Village of Oak Creek and the two Cornville sites, plus sites in Rimrock, Verde Village and Cottonwood.

A separate item, approved in the board’s Nov. 20 agenda, was a letter terminating the previous contract.

The City of Sedona doubled its Fiscal 2019 budget to aid the nonprofit, forking over $200,000 to help keep Sedona Recycles afloat this year; the nonprofit has three bins and its main center in its home city.

Sedona Recycles Director Jill McCutcheon said the nonprofit only has one large truck, which has 600,000 miles on it, and a new truck, priced at about $350,000, is not in its budget for the foreseeable future.

“We really want to keep bins in those places,” McCutcheon said regarding the Cornville and Village of Oak Creek bins. “We became and remain a nonprofit so that we can qualify for grants available to organizations like ours, but those grants tend to be either small and for programming, or matching grants for millions of dollars in eco-friendly truck fleets, but not for one large, expensive truck.”