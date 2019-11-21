Salad, cottage cheese products recalled due to health risks

Missa Bay, LLC, a New Jersey company, issued the recall for 97,272 pounds of salad products containing meat or poultry, the USDA said in a statement. The USDA classified the health risk as "high" and said the department will "likely update the poundage" of affected products as more information becomes available.

Distributors sold them to retailers, and they hit the shelves as the store brands of Target, Aldi, Walmart (Marketside), Sam’s Club (Sam’s ABF), Albertsons-Safeway-Vons (Signature Farms, Signature Cafe), Giant Eagle (GE) and as side salads by Domino’s Pizza. The latest use by date on the salads is Nov. 1, but the concern is some salads could still be in freezers or refrigerators.

The salad products were produced from Oct. 14, 2019 through Oct. 16, 2019. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

A total of 17 people from 8 states -- Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, Washington and Wisconsin -- have reported being infected with E.coli, the CDC said in a statement. Of those infected, 7 people were hospitalized. Most people infected with that strain of E.coli can experience diarrhea, which is often bloody, and vomiting. Many of those infected recover within a week, but, in rare cases, a person can develop a severe infection. There have been no fatalities, according to the CDC.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators even though they are past their use by dates. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

In addition, Breakstone is voluntarily recalling some cottage cheese due to the potential presence of pieces of red plastic and metal that may have been introduced during production.



The recalled cottage cheese was shipped to retailers and distributors in the United States and Latin America. The recalled products include:

• 16-ounce Breakstone’s 2% milkfat low-fat large-curd cottage cheese, with a best-when-used-by date of Dec. 10, 2019, and Universal Product Code (UPC) of 0 21000 30053 2.

• 24-ounce Breakstone’s 4% milkfat large-curd cottage cheese, with a best-when-used-by date of Dec. 10, 2019, and UPC of 0 21000 12285 1.

• 24-ounce Breakstone’s 4% milkfat small-curd cottage cheese, with a best-when-used-by date of Dec. 10, 2019, and UPC of 0 21000 12284 4.

If you have one of these products, the company urges you not to eat it. Instead, return it to your store for an exchange or refund.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.