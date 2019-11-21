OFFERS
Run the Turkey Day 5K





mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 8:28 p.m.

Cate Wilson and Nikki Amato of Northern Arizona Events are giving everyone a chance to move their feet before they eat their Thanksgiving Dinner with their first ever Turkey Day 5K.

“This is an event that happens in other cities and areas, and Prescott has so many people that come in from out of town to visit family or people who have their family come in,” Wilson said. “We wanted to give everybody an opportunity to go out and … do something in the morning before.”

They’ve been spending a lot of time over the last two months to make this happen, Amato said. Registration for the Thursday, Nov. 28, event is at 7:45 a.m. with the Fun Run and Walk at Field starting at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K Run/Walk starting at 9:15 a.m.

The cost to participate is $20 for adults in advance, $30 for adults the day of, $15 for seniors, $10 for ages 5 to 18 and free for 5 and younger. The ideal would be to have about 200 people participating, Amato said.

Whenever Northern Arizona Events puts on an event, they always partner with a nonprofit, Amato said, noting it’s easier and gives back to the community. For this one, they partnered with the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the courthouse lighting.

“It was a great fit,” Amato said.

As the inaugural event, one of the main obstacles to putting it on was paying for it and finding the money to afford all of the things that go into producing a successful event, Amato said. Granite Orthopedics fell into their lap as the main sponsor and helped facilitate and align everything that was needed, she said.

At this point though, the biggest hurdle is finding volunteers to help with the event, Amato said. If anyone would like to volunteer, they can email Amato and Wilson at northernarizonaevents@gmail.com.

Anytime Fitness, which just opened a gym in Prescott, is not only sponsoring but will have a dinosaur come out and run the family fun run, Amato said. The winner of the 5K will get a free month’s membership to Bend Hot Yoga, and pies will be given to the first-, second- and third-place winners of the 5K, she said. Additionally, the Family Fun Run will be broken up from 5 to 7 year olds and 8 to 10 year olds, and the winners of both of those races will get to pick out a color on one of the trees for the courthouse lighting, Amato said.

The two of them are hoping to make it an annual event, and Amato said they think it’s a great idea that doesn’t take a lot of time.

“If you’re hosting or if you have family coming to town, there’s stuff for kids, there’s stuff for older teens, there’s something for everyone,” she said. “It’s not going to take a ton of time out of your Thanksgiving Day.”

For more information about the Turkey Day 5K, held at the Mile High Middle School Athletic Field located at 300 S. Granite St., or to register, visit www.northernarizonaevents.com or www.facebook.com/northernarizonaevents.

