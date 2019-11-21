OFFERS
Preview Capsule: No. 7 Utah rolls into road game against struggling Arizona
College Football

Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, left, attempts to tackle Arizona’s Brian Casteel during the third quarter of a football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Chris Pietsch/AP)

Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, left, attempts to tackle Arizona’s Brian Casteel during the third quarter of a football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Chris Pietsch/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 6:58 p.m.

No. 7 Utah (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) at Arizona (4-6, 2-5), Saturday at 10 p.m. EST. (FS1).

Line: Utah by 22 1/2.

Series record: Utah leads 23-19-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Arizona needs a win to snap a five-game losing streak and keep its hope for a trip to a bowl game alive. Utah is in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff but can’t afford another loss.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona QBs Grant Gunnell and Khalil Tate against Utah’s defense: Gunnell and Tate had a rough game against Oregon last week in a 34-6 loss and another challenge awaits against the Utes. Utah has held four of its last five opponents to seven points or less.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Utah: QB Tyler Huntley. The Utes don’t throw it a ton, but when they do, Huntley is very effective. He completed 14 of 18 throws for 335 yards and two touchdowns against UCLA in a 49-3 win last week. Huntley has completed 74% of his passes this year and has thrown 13 touchdowns passes and just one interception.

Arizona: RB J.J. Taylor. He leads the team with 640 yards rushing this season and is averaging 5.2 yards per game. He’s also run for five touchdowns. His 4,546 career all-purpose yards are fifth for an active Football Bowl Subdivision player.

UIAGALELEI OUT

Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin announced Thursday that the contract of defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei will not be renewed and that Uiagalelei will not coach in the Wildcats’ remaining games. Greg Patrick will serve as the defensive line coach for the remainder of the season.

“I thank Iona for his service to UA and wish him well moving forward. This change is in the best interest of our football program at this time,” Sumlin said.

FACTS & FIGURES

It’s the first time since 2011 that Arizona has played back-to-back games against teams ranked in the AP Top 10. The Wildcats played No. 6 Oregon last week. ... Arizona is 2-2 all-time against Utah when the Utes have been nationally ranked. Four years ago, Arizona beat 10th-ranked Utah 37-30 in double overtime. ... Utah is trying for its fourth straight win against Arizona. ... The Utes have given up just 11.3 points per game this season, which ranks fourth in the country and first in the Pac-12. ... Utah is tops in the country at run defense, giving up just 55.4 yards per game. ... Utah has a 40-40 record in the Pac-12 against Pac-12 opponents since becoming a member of the conference in 2011.

