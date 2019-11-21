OFFERS
Preview Capsule: No. 6 Oregon aiming to keep CFP hopes against Arizona State
College Football

Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin, left, avoids a tackle by Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant during the second half of a game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Steve Dykes/AP)

Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin, left, avoids a tackle by Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant during the second half of a game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Steve Dykes/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 7 p.m.

No. 6 Oregon (9-1, 7-0, No. 6 CFP) at Arizona State (5-5, 2-5), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST (ABC).

Line: Oregon by 14.

Series record: Oregon leads 20-17.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Ducks wrapped up the Pac-12 North title with a 34-6 home win over Arizona and are still in the mix for the College Football Playoff at No. 6 in the latest rankings. To have a shot at the CFP, the Ducks cannot afford a slipup on the road against an Arizona State team that’s lost four straight. The Sun Devils need one victory in their final two games to become bowl eligible for the second straight season under coach Herm Edwards.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon QB Justin Herbert vs. Arizona State’s defense. Herbert has been superb during his senior season, throwing for 2,662 yards and 28 touchdowns with three interceptions while completing 70% of his passes. He did lose a target last weekend, when freshman receiver MyCah Pittman broke his arm. He will miss six weeks. Arizona State has struggled getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks and its 115th in the FBS in passing defense, allowing 270.9 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon: G Shane Lemieux. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior was named the Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week after leading the Ducks with a season-high seven knockdowns against Arizona. Lemieux did not allow a hit, hurry or pressure in 67 snaps and had a 97% grade by Oregon’s coaches.

Arizona State: RB Eno Benjamin. The Sun Devils have been looking to get the junior untracked after he ran for 1,642 yards and 16 TDs last season. The hard-running Benjamin has four 100-yard games this season, but his 801 yards rushing is fifth in the Pac-12 after he was fifth nationally in 2018.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona State WR Kyle Williams has caught a pass in 38 straight games, one behind Chris McGaha for fifth on the school’s all-time list. ... Lemieux and T Calvin Throckmorton have each started 48 straight games. ... Jayden Daniels needs 38 yards passing to break Rudy Carpenter’s Arizona State freshman record of 2,273 set in 2005. ... Oregon has outscored its last nine opponents 39.7-13.4. ... Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk had 291 all-purpose yards against Oregon State last week, fifth-most in school history. ... The Ducks have held six opponents to less than 10 points this season, fewest since 1960.

