Prescott sees first snowfall of season
Weather clears up for weekend
Updated as of Thursday, November 21, 2019 10:03 PM
Prescott and surrounding areas saw their first snowfall of the winter Thursday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2019.
Exciting as it was, the winter dusting was relatively tame and short-lived.
Weather spotters for the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Bellemont reported seeing about a half-inch to an inch of snow in Prescott, and about an inch-and-a-half on Mingus Mountain, said Benjamin Peterson, a meteorologist with NWS.
Scattered rain showers continued through the early evening, but have since cleared up. The weather is expected to be sunny through the weekend.
There’s a chance for unsettled cold, wet and windy conditions returning mid next week — just in time for Thanksgiving — “but confidence is not very high on that right now,” Peterson said. “It could start as early as Wednesday and persist all the way through Saturday, but whether or not that will be a major event is not clear yet.”
