Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 21
Pink Out! NAZ Suns Breast Cancer Awareness Night set for Saturday, Nov. 23

The Suns will be selling pink shirts in their team shop on Saturday, Nov. 23 with all proceeds going to the BreastCare Center at YRMC. (NAZ Suns)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 6 a.m.

The Northern Arizona Suns is hosting their 4th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by the Yavapai Regional Medical Center at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Pink jerseys will be auctioned off in-person immediately following the game. (NAZ Suns)

The whole NAZ Suns team will wear specialty pink jerseys that will be auctioned off in-person immediately following the game. Winning bidders will get the jersey they purchased, the jersey autographed and they will receive a professional photo taken with the player. All proceeds from the jerseys will benefit the BreastCare Center at YRMC.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink. The first 1,000 fans in the door will receive a free clear tote bag, courtesy of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center. At the game, there will also be a breast cancer awareness sign making station, a photo booth, and the arena will have a new “pink” look to it.

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at nazsuns.com/tickets, the Findlay Toyota Center box office, or ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com/events/naz-suns-2019-2020-season.

