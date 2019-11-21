Pink Out! NAZ Suns Breast Cancer Awareness Night set for Saturday, Nov. 23
The Northern Arizona Suns is hosting their 4th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night, presented by the Yavapai Regional Medical Center at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. in Prescott Valley at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The whole NAZ Suns team will wear specialty pink jerseys that will be auctioned off in-person immediately following the game. Winning bidders will get the jersey they purchased, the jersey autographed and they will receive a professional photo taken with the player. All proceeds from the jerseys will benefit the BreastCare Center at YRMC.
Fans are encouraged to wear pink. The first 1,000 fans in the door will receive a free clear tote bag, courtesy of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center. At the game, there will also be a breast cancer awareness sign making station, a photo booth, and the arena will have a new “pink” look to it.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at nazsuns.com/tickets, the Findlay Toyota Center box office, or ticketmaster.com.
For more information, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com/events/naz-suns-2019-2020-season.
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New Prescott Valley apartment complex matches doggie’s DNA to its excrement; violators see $200 fine
- Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek
- Embry-Riddle student identifies cybersecurity concerns at hotel business centers
- Boy on bicycle struck by car in Prescott Valley; not seriously injured
- Fugitive captured in Camp Verde
- Obituary: Renita J. Slagle
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: