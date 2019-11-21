New City Hall plan is needed, says ad hoc committee

The city apparently will not pursue a deal that would have involved turning over its city hall land to a Scottsdale firm free of charge in exchange for development of a boutique hotel/city hall combination.

Although no vote occurred, a Nov. 19 presentation to the Prescott City Council involved a recommendation to begin planning for a new Prescott City Hall in the future, but not to pursue the proposal that the city received for redevelopment of its Goodwin/Cortez street property.

Jesse Burke of the Mayor’s Commission on Facility Optimization and Property Usage (FOPU) told the council this week that the commission had discussed the proposal from Scottsdale-based Diversified Partners twice in closed-door executive sessions.

From those discussions, Burke said, the committee had agreed that Prescott will eventually need a new City Hall facility to replace its current 1960s-era facility on South Cortez.

“We need to start making a plan for a new city hall,” Burke told the council. “It’s not an ‘if,’ it’s a when.”

ESTIMATED PRICE OF $10M+

Along with determining the details of a new building, Burke said the committee agreed the city should start to compile a plan for how cover the price, which is estimated to be more than $10 million

He added, “The numbers didn’t pencil out for anyone” on the proposal the city received in mid-September.

After the meeting, Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, said Diversified Partners had proposed that the company would “basically get the land for free and build a boutique hotel along with city hall.” The city would then lease back space for its government uses.

Goodman said city officials have indicated they are not interested in pursuing the proposal.

CONTENTS OF PROPOSAL

The Diversified Partners proposal, which the Daily Courier received Nov. 19 after earlier filing a public records request, outlined a vision for a hotel that would emphasize Prescott’s outdoor-activity aspect.

“We would partner with a prominent hotel developer who works with an assembly of hotel flags and create a boutique experience for guests that are passionate about outdoor adventure,” the proposal states. “The hotel would pay special attention to detail to create an environment that dripped with outdoor inspiration.”

That would have included artwork depicting the local landscape, as well as a possible bike share program and a partnership with local retail to provide hiking and camping equipment to guests.

The request for proposals that the city released in July asked interested companies to include “the proposer’s offering price for the land.” The idea at the time was that the proceeds from the land sale would give the city funding to pursue another space near the downtown where a larger city hall could be built.

But Diversified Partners stated upfront that it was proposing getting the land free of charge.

“Due to the expense of going underground for parking, as well as the need to go vertical to create the type of density that the city is looking for, we would like to discuss getting the land at no cost in exchange for working with the city on the City Hall portion,” the proposal states.

The proposal added that Diversified Partners “feels that the best way to partner and align with the city’s goals is to help amplify the desirability of the Prescott outdoor lifestyle.”

The best way to do that would be with a hotel component, the proposal stated, adding, “We want to take the Prescott brand and outdoor wonder and market it on a global scale through the benefit and perk programs of a global hotel flag operator.”

The proposal’s conceptual project budget estimated the cost of the basic building at about $20 million, with the hotel component adding another $8 million, and the city hall spaces costing nearly $2 million — for a total cost of nearly $30 million.

The proposal added that the developer would be open to discussing the “right deal in exchange for the land.” For example: Rent abatement, tenant improvement and options to purchase.

The proposal was the culmination of months of meetings by the FOPU ad hoc commission, during which myriad options were discussed for better use of the city hall property.

The general consensus of the committee was that the current city hall is inefficient and outdated. The idea was to consolidate all city services under a single location. Currently, a number of city departments operate out of annex-building locations.

The proposal from Diversified Partners was the only one that the city received in its weeks-long RFP process. The bid opening occurred in mid-September.