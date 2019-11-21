Local in Brief: Prescott Valley Police Foundation holding pistol raffle Nov. 22
Updated as of Thursday, November 21, 2019 10:19 PM
The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is holding a raffle for a Ruger American pistol of the winner’s model/caliber choice through 4 p.m. Friday Nov. 22. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Entrants must be Arizona residents and at least 21 years old. They must legally qualify to purchase and own a handgun, with a certificate processed through a local gun shop to get the gun. For more information, call Kay at 928-775-4002 after 2 p.m. or email pvpolicefoundation@gmail.com. All proceeds are used to support the foundation’s mission of helping the Prescott Valley Police Department.
Holiday Festival of Lights set to begin Dec. 6
The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the annual Holiday Festival of Lights beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. Several local schools will present holiday music beginning at 5 p.m. before a holiday message by Mayor Kell Palguta at 5:45 p.m. Chamber of Commerce CEO Marnie Uhl will recite “Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 5:50 p.m. before the lighting of the civic center at 6 p.m. The Night Light Parade will begin at 6:10 p.m. and a visit with Santa and photos will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the civic center.
Last-minute stocking-stuffer bazaar set for Dec. 21 in Prescott
Registration is now open for booth space at the Last-Minute Nonprofit Stocking-Stuffer Bazaar, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Prescott Activity Center, 824 East Gurley St. All nonprofit agencies, clubs, school or Scout groups are invited to participate. For more information, visit www.Stocking-Stuffer-Bazaar.com.
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New Prescott Valley apartment complex matches doggie’s DNA to its excrement; violators see $200 fine
- Embry-Riddle student identifies cybersecurity concerns at hotel business centers
- Boy on bicycle struck by car in Prescott Valley; not seriously injured
- Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek
- Fugitive captured in Camp Verde
- Rain, snow expected in region Tuesday through Friday
- Obituary: Brenda Lee (Winter) Howard
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: