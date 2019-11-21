OFFERS
Local in Brief: Prescott Valley Police Foundation holding pistol raffle Nov. 22

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is having a gun raffle for a brand new Ruger American Pistol. Tickets are available for purchase through Nov. 22. (Prescott Valley Police Foundation)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 9:18 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, November 21, 2019 10:19 PM

The Prescott Valley Police Foundation is holding a raffle for a Ruger American pistol of the winner’s model/caliber choice through 4 p.m. Friday Nov. 22. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Entrants must be Arizona residents and at least 21 years old. They must legally qualify to purchase and own a handgun, with a certificate processed through a local gun shop to get the gun. For more information, call Kay at 928-775-4002 after 2 p.m. or email pvpolicefoundation@gmail.com. All proceeds are used to support the foundation’s mission of helping the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Holiday Festival of Lights set to begin Dec. 6

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce will present the annual Holiday Festival of Lights beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. Several local schools will present holiday music beginning at 5 p.m. before a holiday message by Mayor Kell Palguta at 5:45 p.m. Chamber of Commerce CEO Marnie Uhl will recite “Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 5:50 p.m. before the lighting of the civic center at 6 p.m. The Night Light Parade will begin at 6:10 p.m. and a visit with Santa and photos will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the civic center.

Last-minute stocking-stuffer bazaar set for Dec. 21 in Prescott

Registration is now open for booth space at the Last-Minute Nonprofit Stocking-Stuffer Bazaar, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Prescott Activity Center, 824 East Gurley St. All nonprofit agencies, clubs, school or Scout groups are invited to participate. For more information, visit www.Stocking-Stuffer-Bazaar.com.

