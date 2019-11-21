Letter: Characterization of Trump supporters

Editor:

Well it happened again. Another elitist, Roger Fairfield, wrote a letter calling the vast majority of Trump supporters uneducated. Now, according to Roger, you are uneducated if you did not earn a college degree. Well, Steve Jobs did not earn a degree, nor did the founders of Home Depot. Many thousands upon thousands of people have done very well in their lives without a college degree. They have made excellent life decisions and led honorable lives.

On the other hand, many thousands of college graduates’ lives have been a train wreck; the point being education beyond high school is not always a determining factor in decision-making and choosing a political party or candidate for office. The overriding decision in most cases is “will this person help me make my life better and will they be better for the country?”

Now I have a college degree and am a Trump supporter, and my wife, a Trump supporter, has a high school diploma. We have done well in our lives.

My wife worked for AT&T and I worked for the state of California, rising to a CEA appointment by the governor. We have owned several homes, made some good investments. We do not follow anyone lockstep, and make our own life decisions.

In closing, Mr. Fairfield, like many elitists, wants to put people in tribes. Problem is we all belong to one tribe in this country called Americans. We make our own decisions, and need not be directed by elitists.

Michael Oskins

Prescott