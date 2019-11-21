OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 21
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Cat adoption

Originally Published: November 21, 2019 8:08 p.m.

Editor:

Edward Blades, in his letter of Nov. 14 (Denied a Cat), seems to have misunderstood the full criteria of Miss Kitty’s Cat House regarding seniors adopting our cats or kittens.

The main purpose of our organization is placement of our charges into “forever” homes, homes where they will be cared for and loved all their lives. Because major changes can occur in caretakers’ lives, our adoption guidelines ask senior adopters to provide a “backup plan” — an agreement from a friend or family member willing to take the cat into their family if necessary.

We added the “backup” request to our criteria for senior adopters — of which we have many — to keep cats from going through the trauma of being taken from a home and returned to a shelter environment should something happen to one or both adopters. Unfortunately, prior to this policy, we received many such returnees.

Miss Kitty’s Cat House has multiple criteria for adoptions — not just an age question for seniors — developed for the welfare of the cats. Our adoption volunteers have the responsibility to adhere to those guidelines to be sure the placement is good for the cat and the family. Every adoption, or every rejection of a potential adopter, is based on those guidelines.

I hope by now that Mr. Blades has found a new cat and that this letter has clarified Miss Kitty’s policy on adopting to seniors — the house on Alarcon Street is full of their pictures!

Lynne Hassing

Vice President, Board of Directors

Miss Kitty’s Cat House

Prescott Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Denied a cat
Miss Kitty's Cat House celebrates 10th anniversary
Pet Focus: Baby Cat — Miss Kitty’s Cat House
Pet Focus: Tiva-H — Miss Kitty’s Cat House
Letter: Miss Kitty's says thanks for the support

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries