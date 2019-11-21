Letter: Cat adoption

Editor:

Edward Blades, in his letter of Nov. 14 (Denied a Cat), seems to have misunderstood the full criteria of Miss Kitty’s Cat House regarding seniors adopting our cats or kittens.

The main purpose of our organization is placement of our charges into “forever” homes, homes where they will be cared for and loved all their lives. Because major changes can occur in caretakers’ lives, our adoption guidelines ask senior adopters to provide a “backup plan” — an agreement from a friend or family member willing to take the cat into their family if necessary.

We added the “backup” request to our criteria for senior adopters — of which we have many — to keep cats from going through the trauma of being taken from a home and returned to a shelter environment should something happen to one or both adopters. Unfortunately, prior to this policy, we received many such returnees.

Miss Kitty’s Cat House has multiple criteria for adoptions — not just an age question for seniors — developed for the welfare of the cats. Our adoption volunteers have the responsibility to adhere to those guidelines to be sure the placement is good for the cat and the family. Every adoption, or every rejection of a potential adopter, is based on those guidelines.

I hope by now that Mr. Blades has found a new cat and that this letter has clarified Miss Kitty’s policy on adopting to seniors — the house on Alarcon Street is full of their pictures!

Lynne Hassing

Vice President, Board of Directors

Miss Kitty’s Cat House

Prescott Valley