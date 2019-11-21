OFFERS
Thu, Nov. 21
Friday Catchall: City hotel nixed, snow welcome sight

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 8:34 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

CITY HALL – Prescott City Hall will not become a hotel or some other concept building, at least for the foreseeable future.

Good, but really?

What’s been going on is city officials put out a request for proposals. Essentially, what would you do with City Hall and/or the land it is on if the city hired you?

The only offer the city received came from a Scottsdale firm. It would have given the company the land for free, and it would have built a “boutique hotel” and a new city hall. The catch I saw is the city would have then leased space for its uses.

Not the best option, which reminds me of when the state sold its buildings (the Capitol building and more) and leased them during the Great Recession. (The state has since bought them back, but leasing your home of government long term doesn’t sound like a good thing to me anytime.)

Where does that leave Prescott? Well, the word is the city needs a new city hall — not “if” but “when.”

I can see it. It would be great if the City of Prescott could consolidate all of its offices, becoming a one-stop shop, in a modern structure.

I guess the only drawback would be the historical value, which would be more of a factor if the city were in something like the downtown post office building.

By the way, that was considered too.

PSST! HEY, BUDDY – As of this writing Thursday afternoon — no secret — it was snowing across the tri-city area! It was sticking rather quickly more in Prescott, but the wet, white stuff it was.

The big question readers were asking me: how long will this storm last?

Don’t hold your breath.

The forecast from the National Weather Service states today, Nov. 22, will be back to a “normal” high of 45, low of 29, and mostly sunny. That will be followed by at least three days of sunny and highs in the 50s, lows in the high 20s/low 30s.

The rain and the accompanying wet snow is always good while it lasts. This little storm was the first significant precipitation that I remember falling since the monsoon ended.

Also, the long-range prediction calls for a lot of like what we saw the past two days. Good.

OLLI – I spoke at an OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) meeting on Thursday. It was fun to share my experiences with the attendees, in addition to answering their many questions.

If you ever wondered what OLLI does, visit https://www.yc.edu/v6/calendar/index.html. The events vary greatly.

TURKEY – The holiday season is upon us and I want everyone to be able to enjoy it. Please visit dCourier.com or pick up the print edition in the coming days and weeks — events at which you can donate food are many.

While we should be donating and worrying about empty stomachs year round, it needs to be second-nature at this time of year.

When in doubt, call on the Yavapai Food Bank, 8866 E. Long Mesa Drive, Prescott Valley (928-775-5255). They serve many people and many local efforts. There’s also the Prescott Community Cupboard, 313 W. Goodwin St. (928-778-2531).

Givers gain, folks.

PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): On Thursday, Nov. 28, the Salvation Army will host its free Thanksgiving Community Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the cafeteria at Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St., Prescott. Everyone is welcome to attend. For information or to volunteer, call 928-778-0150.

A happy Thanksgiving to all!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

