ERAU’s Clark voted Cal Pac Player of the Year

Eagles’ stalwart OH leads team into national tournament

PRESCOTT — Another dominant Cal Pac campaign is in the books for Embry-Riddle volleyball and to top it all off, junior OH Erin Clark was named Cal Pac Player of the Year on Wednesday.

“Receiving this award was kind of like a whirlwind,” Clark said. “I was shocked because we just have so much talent and I feel like this award isn’t just for one person. It’s a really big team effort … We need all 14 players in the game and without the support you have from everyone, it couldn’t really have been possible for me to get this [award].”

The Phoenix native helped lead the Eagles to a 27-5 record on the season, including an unblemished 16-0 in conference action and a Cal Pac Championship title. Clark posted a program-record 474 kills this season, nearly 100 better than next-best Kiana Krumm of La Sierra (395).

She was also efficient, rattling off for a .309 hitting percentage, which was second in the conference while her 313 digs and 32 service aces were seventh and 16th in the Cal Pac, respectively. Clark’s impressive year earned her a spot on the All-Cal Pac first team, her second selection in two years at Embry-Riddle.

Clark will add this Player of the Year honor to her already impressive collection of awards, including a 2018 NAIA All American honorable mention and a 2018 AVCA All American honorable mention.

“It’s hard to be in the gym and not notice Erin Clark,” said ERAU head coach Jill Blasczyck, who won Cal Pac Coach of the Year honors. “She’s in the L1 position for us, so she’s really taken that heavy offensive load in the OH spot, but she’s done it exceptionally well. She’s athletic, she’s intelligent and the power that she brings is unmatched in our conference.”

The Eagles, in general, are well represented on the All-Cal Pac teams as four of Clark’s teammates were selected. Setter Audrey Baldwin’s conference-leading 1155 assists helped her land a spot on the first team for the third time while MB Sharik Joseph OPP Elisa Pauzer and OH Caylee Robalin were voted to the second team.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW

The Eagles will be hosting Menlo College (Atherton, Calif.) on Saturday at 5 p.m. as part of the NAIA National Championship opening round. There will be 12 opening-round matches and the 12 winners will join the top 19 seeds, plus host Morningside, in Sioux City, Iowa for the championship’s final site.

Action in Sioux City starts with three days of pool play from Dec. 3-5. The top two teams in each pool will advance to the elimination bracket on Dec. 6, and the national champion will be crowned Dec. 7 with first serve set for 7 p.m. CST on ESPN3.

Despite winning 52 consecutive Cal Pac Conference matches, the NAIA National Championship hasn’t been kind to the Eagles in recent years. In the last two seasons, ERAU qualified for the pool-play round but went a combined 1-5, failing to advance them to the elimination bracket on both occasions.

Menlo went 19-10 on the season and 14-4 in the Golden State Athletic Conference, good enough for a share of the conference crown with Westmont. The last time ERAU met Menlo was in 2014 where the Oaks swept the Eagles 3-0.

“I think what will help us this time is if we focus on ourselves on our side,” Clark said. “We’re what’s going to be the difference. It’s us against them and we not only have to work together as a team but we also have to trust each other with whatever roles we have on the court.”

