Cat found in New Mexico after going missing in Oregon
SANTA FE, N.M. — A cat who has been missing for five years in Portland, Oregon, has been found in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter announced this week that Sasha the black cat was recently found wandering the streets of New Mexico’s capital. Officials said a scan of the cat’s microchip revealed that the kitty had traveled more than 1,200 miles (1,931 kilometers) from Oregon.
American Airlines offered to fly the cat to Portland, along with a member of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter. Officials will present the animal to Viktor Usov, the cat’s original owner.
Usov says the family thought they’d never see the cat again.
