Bring the family to the Boys and Girls Club Gym grand opening, Nov. 23

The grand opening of Boys and Girls Club, Fain Family Branch gym will take place at 8201 Loos Drive in Prescott Valley from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The NAZ Suns will be giving away free tickets to each youth that attends this event for the home game that evening! Parents will receive a discounted ticket (starting at $10).

Come and meet Buckets, your Northern Arizona Suns mascot and enjoy the basketball clinics, obstacle course, face-painting, raffle prizes and more!

