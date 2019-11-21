OFFERS
Bring the family to the Boys and Girls Club Gym grand opening, Nov. 23
NAZ Suns and Phoenix Suns to attend

The long awaited Grand Opening of the award-winning Boys and Girls Club, Fain Family Branch expansion will take place at 8201 Loos Drive in Prescott Valley from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. (Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona)

The long awaited Grand Opening of the award-winning Boys and Girls Club, Fain Family Branch expansion will take place at 8201 Loos Drive in Prescott Valley from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. (Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 21, 2019 10:41 a.m.

The grand opening of Boys and Girls Club, Fain Family Branch gym will take place at 8201 Loos Drive in Prescott Valley from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The NAZ Suns will be giving away free tickets to each youth that attends this event for the home game that evening! Parents will receive a discounted ticket (starting at $10).

Come and meet Buckets, your Northern Arizona Suns mascot and enjoy the basketball clinics, obstacle course, face-painting, raffle prizes and more!

Subscribers: Read a more in-depth story by clicking this headline, Prescott Valley Boys and Girls Club grand opening set for Nov. 23.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona - Prescott Valley

