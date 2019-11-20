Williams: I hope the Internet never finds out

Two or three times a week, when buried deeply in conversation, my wife and I utter the words, “Let’s Google it.!” when we need to check a fact. It seems that no matter what we ask of the Internet, we get a response that satisfies our curiosity and our conversational requirements.

By Googling, I’ve found out that Samuel Clemens’ middle name was Langhorne. And that Doc Adams’ first name on the series Gunsmoke was Galen. Did you know there are 5,327 synonyms for the word, ‘fight’? Did you know that the Boston Red Sox won the 1915 World Series four games to one, and that the Sox’ pitching was so strong that year, Babe Ruth wasn’t needed to pitch and appeared only once in the series as a pinch-hitter?

Want to know what happened on October 27, 939? Edmund I succeeded Athelstan as the King of England. That ceremony was scheduled for 2:30 in the afternoon. I don’t know what happened that morning.

Where else can we find everything we want to know about the weather, about history, about the gestation period of members of the Agouti family? As a child, I thought the Agouti family lived around the corner from us on Third Street during our time in Indianapolis, Indiana. Actually, agouti refers to any of about a dozen species of tropical American rodents resembling the small forest-dwelling hoofed animals of tropical Africa and Asia. You can find out more than a normal person would want to know about agouti critters by clacking a few computer keys. For example, they have a tiny, inconspicuous, bald tail and their hind feet have only three toes and hoof-like claws. This is a lot more than I knew about my real neighbors whilst I was growing up in the Midwest.

But there are some things that can’t be found on the Internet. Privacy for one. Compromising photos and lurid accounts can pop up 24/7 about any of us. Whether you snap a photo on your budget-based turquoise Kodak Printo-matic camera or your Hasselblad X1D II 50C Mirrorless Medium Format digital camera, that image is in danger of appearing on computers worldwide for the rest of your life. That worries me just a little. I remember one personal escapade involving a cigar, a purple boa and a case of beer in San Diego in 2005. I know someone took a photo of that precious memory because I’ve seen it. Paid good money for the original, too. Then I found out there isn’t such a thing as a photographic “original” any more. I also have a vague recollection of a chimpanzee, a chandelier and a fellow named Johnny Walker Black. I hope the Internet never finds out about that situation.

Let’s get back to the topic at hand. You can’t find happiness on the Internet either, although, I must reveal that my wife and I met on eHarmony some years ago. I found happiness on the Internet, so this paragraph should probably be struck from the record.

You also can’t find rational and polite discussion on contentious issues. Prove it by checking out CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC or FOX when politics is addressed.

Did you know the Internet also doesn’t make available the real original hamster dance site? I didn’t even know that hamsters could dance.

You also won’t find an Amish Daily Blog site on the Internet. Or the taste, touch or smell of anything you’re looking at or listening to. You can’t find your keys on the Internet. Or your glasses. Or the TV remote. Or a life.

