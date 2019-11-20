Widening at 89A and Viewpoint Drive, Coyote Springs and Glassford Hill roads up for council approval

Prescott Valley’s Town Council will consider approving three Highway 89A roadway improvement projects, a final development agreement for a unit in the Granville subdivision, a contract to drill an injection well at Mountain Valley Park and a final housing development plan for Antelope Park when it convenes today, Nov. 21.

At 5:30 p.m. in the public library auditorium, the council will conduct its regular meeting to decide whether to sign off on construction for an additional northbound lane at Viewpoint Drive near 89A, widening Coyote Springs Road for a third lane near 89A and widening a portion of Glassford Hill Road at the 89A exit for a free-flow right-turn lane.

Public Works Director Norm Davis said the town and the county split the cost for the road work, which is expected to be performed by CLM Earthmovers for about $954,000.

In the Granville subdivision, Universal Homes Construction wants to build homes on 58 lots on about 19 acres south of 89A and west of Glassford Hill Road.

The injection well at Mountain Valley Park would allow the town to reclaim some 700 to 800 acre- feet of water per year for recharge to the underground aquifer, which it previously hadn’t had the capability to do.

Town staff wants to hire Matrix New World Engineering to install the well at a cost of more than $147,000.

Antelope Park, a planned subdivision with 82 lots and 107 lots on both sides of Pronghorn Ranch Parkway south of Antelope Meadows Drive, respectively, has been proposed for approval.

The proposal includes the developer, Viewpoint89 LLC, paying for another southbound lane on Viewpoint Drive, from 89A to Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, with dedicated turn lanes. The southbound lane would join the additional northbound lane there.

In other business, the council plans to:

• Approve a new Series 12 restaurant liquor license for Iron Cask, a restaurant set to replace the former Native Grill & Wings, 5533 E. Highway 69, at the Crossroads shopping center.

• Approve a nearly $9,000 change order for CBJ Asphalt & Concrete Contractors for additional hot melt/crack seal work as part of the town’s chip seal program during summer 2020.

• Approve a library support services and membership agreement between Prescott Valley Public Library and the Yavapai Library Network.

• Hand out a 20-year service award to Pamela Gray and a five-year service award to Joslyn Joseph.

• Announce the student of the month award.

• Hear from the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.