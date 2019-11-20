OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Nov. 21
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pro Picks: Key AFC South matchup Thursday night — Colts at Texans
NFL

Indianapolis Colts’ Nyheim Hines (21) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP)

Indianapolis Colts’ Nyheim Hines (21) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast/AP)

BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer
Originally Published: November 20, 2019 10:02 p.m.

Earlier in the schedule, the AFC South looked like one of the NFL’s deepest divisions. That might still be true, though none of the four members has exactly distinguished itself.

Certainly, the Texans didn’t when they got mauled last week in Baltimore. As for the Colts, whom they host on Thursday night, few teams are more inconsistent than Indy.

Both are 6-4 and because they have not been able to put distance between themselves and Tennessee, there’s not certainty that Colts-Texans will be a defining game in the division.

Still, with the Colts owning a victory over Houston, they would take a mammoth step toward another postseason berth if they can sweep the Texans.

They’ll be trying it without top running back Marlon Mack, out with a broken hand. Backup Jordan Wilkins says “no worries.”

“We’ll be ready,” he says. “It’s a big game because it’s a division opponent, but we’ve got to be ready for the whole 60 minutes.”

Houston barely played any minutes against the Ravens and probably is thankful to get back on the field so soon.

“It is a must-win Thursday,” star receiver DeAndre Hopkins says. “Everyone knows that. We have to move forward. What we want is still ahead of us. So, that means focusing on the Colts now.

“Houston, tied for No. 11 in the AP Pro32 with Indianapolis, is a 4-point choice over the Colts.

TEXANS, 27-26

photo

KNOCKOUT POOL: Like most of America, a slump has hit with such picks. The Panthers turned out to be an awful choice. Hopefully PITTSBURGH is a more enlightened one.

No. 26 Denver (plus 4) at No. 10 Buffalo

This line seems kind of low as Broncos come off monumental second-half flop.

BEST BET: BILLS, 20-10

No. 5 Green Bay (plus 3 1-2) at No. 3 San Francisco

NFL loved this matchup so much it was flexed to Sunday night. Taking A-Rod over Jimmy G.

UPSET SPECIAL: PACKERS, 27-23

No. 9 Dallas (plus 6) at No. 2 New England

A pair of first-place teams not looking much like it these days.

PATRIOTS, 20-17

No. 4 Seattle (plus 2) at No. 15 Philadelphia

It sure would be nice to see what a healthy Eagles team looks like. Seahawks remain unbeaten on road.

SEAHAWKS, 20-16

No. 1 Baltimore (plus 3) at No. 13 Los Angeles Rams

Yes, we believe Ravens are NFL’s best. But desperation wins out here.

RAMS, 23-21

No. 29 Miami (plus 11) at No. 20 Cleveland

Can the Browns find a way to make headlines without controversy? Probably not.

BROWNS, 29-20

No. 17 Pittsburgh (minus 6 1-2) at No. 32 Cincinnati

Bungles might win one at some point, just not against ticked-off Steelers

STEELERS, 24-12

No. 30 New York Giants (plus 7) at No. 22 Chicago

Wonder if Matt Nagy would rather have Daniel Jones than Mitchell Trubisky.

BEARS, 16-13

No. 14 Oakland (minus 3) at No. 28 New York Jets

The Jets’ modest two-game winning streak is trumped by Oakland’s three-gamer. Make that four ...

RAIDERS, 27-20

No. 16 Carolina (plus 8) at No. 6 New Orleans

Lots of turmoil in Carolina, and it’s nice and Big Easy in Nawlins.

SAINTS, 30-19

No. 27 Tampa Bay (plus 4) at No. 24 Atlanta

Nice turnaround by Falcons continues, perhaps saves Dan Quinn’s coaching job.

FALCONS, 28-22

No. 25 Detroit (minus 3 1-2) at No. 31 Washington

Can’t see Detroit favored over anyone as road team. But can’t see Washington winning anywhere, either.

LIONS, 15-13

No. 21 Jacksonville (plus 3) at No. 18 Tennessee

In case you haven’t noticed, Titans are in playoff chase.

TITANS, 20-16

2019 RECORD

Last Week: 7-7 against spread, 10-4 straight up.

Season Totals: 85-75-1 against spread, 99-60-1 straight up.

Best Bet: 9-2 against spread, 9-2 straight up.

Upset special: 6-5 against spread, 6-5 straight up.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pro Picks: Winners in KC, now Texans, Colts battle for top of AFC South
Week 3 Picks: Jaguars could enter AFC South race with win over Titans
Pro Picks: Texans-Ravens could be first of many Watson-Jackson duels
NFL Week 5 Picks: No deflating the focus when Patriots meet Colts
NFL Pro Picks: Packers, Browns waning; Raiders, Patriots tough

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries