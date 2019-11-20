OFFERS
Prescott Valley Boys and Girls Club grand opening set for Nov. 23

The Boys and Girls Club in Prescott Valley is at capacity and it has a waiting list of children who want to join.
Photo by Jason Wheeler.

Photo by Jason Wheeler.

Originally Published: November 20, 2019 8:59 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:55 PM

The grand opening of the award-winning Boys and Girls Club, Fain Family Branch expansion in Prescott Valley will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8201 Loos Drive in Prescott Valley.

Included in the festivities will be the NAZ Suns, basketball clinics, inflatables, raffle prizes and more.

The expansion project allowed for a 10,300 square foot expansion of the club, including a new NBA-size gym, training room, restrooms and foyer, more than doubling the size of the facility.

A large new programming space can be used by the Boys and Girls Club and the community. The club will be able to admit more children into the expanded facility, and the neighborhood and community will benefit by having additional indoor recreational space at all times of the year.

For many years, Prescott Valley’s Boys and Girls Club has created a waiting list for participation in club activities.

The expansion was proposed in an effort to not only serve existing children with better facilities, but to expand opportunities for others on the waiting list.

While the primary beneficiaries of this facility are children enrolled in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona, the building also can accommodate the NBA G League players of the Northern Arizona Suns and other town recreational programming when not in use by th e club.

This provides an opportunity for children to watch and interact with future NBA players, and for players to be role models in their community.

The Arizona Department of Housing provided part of the funding to launch the $1.4 million project. Significant contributions from the Fain Family, the Massie Family, MI Charitable Foundation and Phoenix Suns Charities also made the expansion possible.

Several businesses donated materials to the project, including lighting, windows and lumber. Without all of these donations and partnerships, the substantial new building and amenities would not have been possible.

The Town of Prescott Valley and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona this past summer received the Brian Mickelson Housing Hero Award for Outstanding State Administered CDBG Funded Project for their partnership in the expansion.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.

