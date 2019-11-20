Obituary Notice: Elizabeth (Betty) Waldo

Elizabeth (Betty) Waldo, a former resident of Prescott, Ariz., was born June 24th, 1925 in Traverse City, Mich. and passed away at her home on November 16th, 2019 at the age of 94.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22nd, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Cedar Hill, Texas.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Sjeter Funeral Home in Cedar Hill, Texas.