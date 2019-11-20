Letter: Runway extension study

Editors:

In Nov 19 story about city launches study for runway extension it mentioned a $198,944 contract to study the extension. We know it is needed. We know the runway direction, the width, and how thick a runway has to be. Why the $199K study? Why not give an Embry-Riddle grad student $1,000 to do the same thing? Or just extend it to 10,000 feet as the result will show? Government at work!

David Kuipers