Letter: Saving water
Many citizens of this area, myself included, have made it a priority to save water. In fact, Prescott, through the library, has an official program to encourage this practice and the city has a great rebate program to reimburse for the cost of such things as rain barrels etc. When I learned of this I thought, what a great concept, saving the aquifer and indirectly the Verde River and its related ecosystem. What a rude awakening to learn that the water we are saving is only to support more development despite the fact that the aquifer level is dropping.
Have we all been suckered into conserving water, only to facilitate the goal of pleasing the city council’s actual constituency, the developers and building out to a population of 85,000? As cynical as it sounds, we might have been better off with respect to maintaining our quality of life, had we chosen not to conserve water at all considering the way it’s being misused.
John Caywood
Prescott
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New Prescott Valley apartment complex matches doggie’s DNA to its excrement; violators see $200 fine
- Prescott National Forest burning 400 acres near Groom Creek
- Embry-Riddle student identifies cybersecurity concerns at hotel business centers
- Boy on bicycle struck by car in Prescott Valley; not seriously injured
- Fugitive captured in Camp Verde
- Obituary: Renita J. Slagle
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Plan on I-17 closure if heading to Phoenix this weekend
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Granite Mountain Hotshots centerpiece unveiled in park
- New hospital in Prescott?
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: