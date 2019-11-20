Letter: Saving water

Many citizens of this area, myself included, have made it a priority to save water. In fact, Prescott, through the library, has an official program to encourage this practice and the city has a great rebate program to reimburse for the cost of such things as rain barrels etc. When I learned of this I thought, what a great concept, saving the aquifer and indirectly the Verde River and its related ecosystem. What a rude awakening to learn that the water we are saving is only to support more development despite the fact that the aquifer level is dropping.

Have we all been suckered into conserving water, only to facilitate the goal of pleasing the city council’s actual constituency, the developers and building out to a population of 85,000? As cynical as it sounds, we might have been better off with respect to maintaining our quality of life, had we chosen not to conserve water at all considering the way it’s being misused.

John Caywood

Prescott