As he exits, Lamerson commended for 16 years on Prescott Council
Councilman’s accomplishments in focus

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli, left, makes a presentation to outgoing City Councilman Jim Lamerson Tuesday, Nov. 19. Lamerson, who served 16 years on the City Council, lost his bid for a fifth term in the Nov. 5 election and stepped down from the council this week. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli, left, makes a presentation to outgoing City Councilman Jim Lamerson Tuesday, Nov. 19. Lamerson, who served 16 years on the City Council, lost his bid for a fifth term in the Nov. 5 election and stepped down from the council this week. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: November 20, 2019 9:20 p.m.

Looking back on his 16 years on the Prescott City Council, it is the human element that resonates most with Jim Lamerson.

The longtime city councilman stepped down from his post at Prescott City Hall Tuesday, Nov. 19, after serving as a councilman since 2003.

In a presentation at the end of Lamerson’s final meeting Tuesday, Mayor Greg Mengarelli listed a number of successes accomplished over Lamerson’s time in the public arena.

Among them: The city’s purchase of Willow and Watson lakes, which Mengarelli said contributed to the city’s robust water portfolio; the attraction of a Costco store, and later, a Trader Joe’s — both assets for the city, Mengarelli said; plans that are coming to fruition this year for a new airport terminal; and the acquisition of the Prescott Rodeo Grounds — a “major economic driver in the city,” the mayor said.

Other accomplishments during Lamerson’s time on the council included the preservation of the Elks Theater, the expansion of the Prescott Public Library, and the construction of the downtown parking garage.

Mengarelli also emphasized Lamerson’s role in dealing with the tragic loss of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots in 2013. “We went through a difficult time six years ago with the loss of the Hotshots,” Mengarelli said. “Jim was one of the councilmen who helped us get through a difficult time.”

Lamerson also stressed his role in helping the community deal with tough times.

While noting that the pieces of infrastructure were significant, Lamerson said it was the human impact that he has been proudest of. “One of the biggest things was ushering the city through the loss of the 19,” he said.

In addition, he said the council had helped to get Prescott through the recession of 2008. “We came through the recession and we kept the city whole,” he said. “I’m very proud of our accomplishments.”

Although accomplishments such as the purchase of the lakes and the attraction of Costco came before Lamerson’s time on the council, he noted that he previously served on the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Board for 10 years —two of those years as chairman.

During that time, he said he helped with “Yes for Prescott” efforts for the lakes purchase and the approval of the Prescott Gateway Mall.

Although he is leaving the council, Lamerson, who owns a downtown jewelry store, said, “I’m not going away; I’ve just been reassigned.”

He hopes to be involved with future efforts to update the Prescott General Plan, as well as initiatives by the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

