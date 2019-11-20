FREE ballet classes at Yavapai College, Nov. 22
Originally Published: November 20, 2019 4:15 p.m.
Paul Destrooper, Artistic and Executive Director and Choreographer of Ballet Victoria is offering free ballet classes at Yavapai College Prescott Campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 15, Second floor, Dance Studio, Room 260 on Friday, Nov. 22.
Cost is free and open to everyone from age 14 and up. Classes offered and their times are as follows:
- Advanced Beginning Ballet, Master Class - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Men's Ballet, all levels - 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
- Partnering in Ballet, all levels - 3 to 5 p.m.
No registration required, just show up with socks/slippers (no street shoes).
