El Mirage man gets 5 years' probation for abusing foster son
PHOENIX (AP) — An El Mirage man accused of abusing his foster son for nearly two years has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
Prosecutors say 28-year-old Colin Steffee was sentenced Wednesday after reaching a plea agreement in the case.
El Mirage police say a 14-year-old boy emailed the town's police chief in April to say he was being abused by his foster dad.
The boy alleged that the abuse included being punched, kicked in the ribs and being thrown into a cabinet.
Police say Steffee was arrested and booked into jail and admitted to the alleged abuse, saying he had anger issues.
